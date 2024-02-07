Suspect in Monday’s fatal North Little Rock shooting fought with victim over girl, police say

The teenager accused of fatally shooting another teen in North Little Rock on Monday told police that he knew the victim from school and that they'd fought over a girl they had both dated in the past year, according to an arrest report.
Robert
Today at 7:38 p.m.
The teenager accused of fatally shooting another teen in North Little Rock on Monday told police that he knew the victim from school and that they'd fought over a girl they had both dated in the past year, according to an arrest report.
Robert