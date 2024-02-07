UALR can’t stop Melbourne native

Melbourne native Kenley McCarn scored a game-high 23 points and Tennessee-Martin shot 57.1% from the field as the Skyhawks went on the road and defeated Arkansas-Little Rock women 64-58 on Tuesday night at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

McCarn played all 40 minutes, shooting 10 of 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from three-point range to lead Tennessee-Martin (10-12, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Anaya Brown and Norah Clark also played the entire game for the Skyhawks, scoring 16 and 11 points, respectively.

UALR (8-14, 7-4) was led by Faith Lee, who scored 18 points on 9-of-17 shooting for the night. Jayla Brooks knocked down all four of the Trojans' three-point shots and finished with 14 points. Leilani Wimbish-Gay and Lamariyee Williams scored 10 points apiece off the bench.

"They've been playing well lately," UALR Coach Joe Foley said of the Skyhawks. "They've got good shooters and we didn't do a very good job defensively at all."

Foley had high praise for the play of McCarn.

"She was wearing our butts out," he said. "She is a heck of a player. No doubt the best freshman in the league, maybe the best player in the league. She can take you one-on-one and she wore us out. We tried two or three different people on her and we couldn't stop her."

Both teams shot the ball well in the first half. Tennessee-Martin shot 55.6% from the field and UALR shot 50% in the first 20 minutes. Josie Storey and Brown each had 10 points at the break for the Skyhawks, while Lee led all scorers in the first half with 12 points.

A jump shot from Lee gave the Trojans a 23-21 lead with 6:37 left in the second quarter, but Tennessee-Martin closed the half on a 14-4 run to take a 35-27 halftime lead. McCarn scored the final five points off the half to spark the Skyhawks.

Tennessee-Martin was able to maintain the lead throughout the second half. The game moved to the fourth quarter with UALR trailing 52-42.

The Trojans were able to trim the lead at 60-54 on a pull-up jumper from Brooks with 2:23 left in the game. But Tennessee-Martin responded as Clark knocked down a turnaround jumper to push the lead up to 62-54.

A layup from Love Mays with 42 second left extended the lead to 64-54 and sealed the win for the Skyhawks. UALR made two baskets in the final 34 seconds, but it was not enough as the Trojans dropped their second game in their past three outings.

"We've not had much time to practice," Foley said. "We played Saturday and had a long bus ride home. Now we got to get on an airplane in the morning [today] and get ready to play [Thursday at Western Illinois]. It's a tough part of the schedule."

One positive for UALR was the return of point guard Jaiyah Harris-Smith. She had missed the previous four games with a knee injury. Harris-Smith only played four minutes in the second half Tuesday, but Foley said he is looking forward to having his primary ball-handler back in the lineup moving forward.

"I just asked her if she wanted to get out there on her legs and build it up," he said. "She only practiced one day, so we're trying to build it back a little bit. A little bit more the next game and then we'll go from there."