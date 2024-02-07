UNDER THE RADAR: Lamar’s Benjamin Noonan

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Lamar’s Benjamin Noonan.

Position: Combo guard

Class: 2025

Size: 6-0, 165 pounds

Stats: averaging 14.7 point, 11 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.7 assists while shooting 51% from two-point range and 73% from the free throw line

Coach Brett Sampley:

“He’s just a great athlete. He’s tenacious on the boards. Out of the 22-23 games we’ve played so far this year, he’s had 18 double- doubles. A lot of those times, those are high number of rebounds. In the 12, 14, 16 range. Big motor kid. He goes from the tip to the buzzer.

“Rebounding is about effort. You can practice rebounds. You can do whatever you want to but in the long it’s like I’m going to get the basketball and you’re not going to stop me and he has that dog in him.

“Offensively, he’s one of those kids, he’s going to get to the rim any chance he can. He does great finishing around the rim. His three-point shot has really come along this year. Last year he struggled in it but he’s shooting mid 30 percent from three-point range this year.”







