1 killed, 8 hurt in crash on U.S. 65

A woman was killed and eight other people hurt in a collision between a pickup and a van on U.S. 65 near Choctaw on Tuesday evening, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Kiana Hays, 34, of Flippin was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 north on U.S. 65 when she crossed the median and struck the front of a southbound 2011 Ford Econoline van, fatally injuring Hays, according to the report.

Two 13-year-old girls in Hays' truck were injured, as was van driver Adan Gutierrez, 37, of Quitman and van passengers Leoel Martinez, 28, Felipe Martinez, whose age was listed as unknown, Gregorio Sanchez, 39, and Tiberio Cruz, 32, all of Flippin, and Alves Trejo, 38, of Quitman.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.