4-star lineman commits to Hogs





The University of Arkansas landed the in-state verbal commitment of 4-star offensive and defensive lineman Carius Curne on Thursday.

Curne, 6-5 and 300 pounds, of Marion chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, Louisville, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and other programs.

Arkansas was the first Power 5 program to offer Curne in June 2023. He visited Fayetteville for the Jan. 27 Junior Day.

His comfort factor with Coach Sam Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams sealed the deal for Curne.

"I decided to be a Razorback because I have a good connection with Coach Sam Pittman and Coach Deke Adams," Curne said. "What I'm looking for in a college ... I really don't care about the money. What I look for is family and how the coaches treat their players."

Hearing from Razorback players and others who have worked for Pittman impacted his decision.

"I said, 'Yeah, I know this is for me,' " Curne said.

Curne, who plans to major in business, said the Jerry and Gene Jones academic center also helped him with his decision.

"I like how they said we'll have a tutor for our classes," Curne said. "I liked all that."

He said he felt like royalty during his recent trip to Fayetteville.

"The love, once I walked through the door, man [it] was crazy," he said. "Just every coach up there was showing me the real."

Curne graded 90% and had 70 knockdowns on offense last season. Arkansas is recruiting him to play on either side of the ball. While he praised Adams, Curne said he is also high on offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

"I really can't explain the love, but it was crazy," Curne said of Adams and Mateos "[Those] guys are great. Really, I love Coach Mateos."

He also visited Ole Miss on Feb. 3 prior to his decision. Three of the four major recruiting services rate him a 4-star prospect with ESPN rating Curne as the No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 110 overall recruit for the 2025 class.

Curne is the highest-rated commitment in the Hogs' 2025 class with a prospect rating of 90.28 by On3.com industry ranking. He's the fifth prospect to commit to the Razorbacks for the 2025 class.

-- Richard Davenport

GOLF

UA's Marin honored

University of Arkansas women's golfer Maria Jose Marin was named SEC freshman golfer of the week on Wednesday following the Razorbacks' title at the Purdue Puerto Rico Classic.

Marin, from Cali, Colombia, bounced back from an opening-round 77 to finish at 1-under 215 at the 15-team event in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Marin, who is No. 1 in the Spikemark rankings, has finished under par in all four of her events as a collegian, starting last fall.

Marin has won SEC freshman honors three times in the four weeks it has been recognized this season, tying former Razorback Stacy Lewis for the most in a season in school history.

-- Tom Murphy







