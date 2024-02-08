AGFC to discuss WMA management

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold two public meetings Saturday in northeast Arkansas to address future renovations to Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area and other waterfowl-focused areas.

The first meeting will be 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Pocahontas Junior High School gymnasium at 2405 N. Park St. Another meeting will be held from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Nettleton High School cafeteria at 4201 Chieftain Lane in Jonesboro.

The AGFC will present an update on infrastructure improvements and wetland management modifications to conserve the bottomland hardwood forest within Dave Donaldson Black River. Additional information about Shirey Bay Rainey Brake WMA, Bayou DeView WMA and Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA also will be available. These improvements will balance maintaining valuable habitat for ducks with the expectations of duck hunters to ensure both short-term and long-term waterfowl hunting opportunities on these famous public duck-hunting areas.

"Public input, understanding and support of our management goals and actions are critical to the success of saving our greentree reservoirs," AGFC Director Austin Booth said. "These in-person meetings will let us talk one-on-one with those who attend to help break down any concerns and answer questions."

After a brief introduction and overview of renovations planned at Dave Donaldson WMA's greentree reservoirs, the AGFC will host a question-and-answer session to help cover any concerns or confusion about the overall project goals and methods. When the question-and-answer session ends, participants will be able to visit in small groups or one-on-one with AGFC staff at multiple stations to address questions that are more specific to individual portions of the WMA or other greentree reservoirs.