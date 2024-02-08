Always the point

I am very upset and disappointed that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette would publish a letter of hate speech (on Feb. 2 by JR Cromwell of White Hall) titled "Peace isn't the point."

I will share a little context about me: I'm a Jewish woman, a psychologist who makes my life work to care for the well-being of others. But one of my most important roles is that I am a mother to a toddler. My daughter is, among many identities, Palestinian and Muslim. My husband is Muslim and Palestinian American.

After seeing the letter and feeling deeply disturbed, my husband read the letter aloud to me. One word struck me as utterly horrifying: "extermination" of the Palestinian people.

Exterminate is what we do to cockroaches, rodents and pests. Not to humans and not even to animals we like. No one would dare even say we exterminate our beloved pets like cats and dogs. Using the word "exterminate" toward a group of people is a word of genocide.

The author stated that he thought that none of the civilians were innocent. I thought of the 10,000-plus children killed in Gaza and am horrified that this man could ever even suggest these deaths would be justified. Reading this letter while watching my daughter play gave me an awful sinking feeling knowing this man would not care if she was taken from the rubble, pale, still and dead, wrapped in a white cloth.

The author of this piece argues for the safety of Jewish people with a letter titled "Peace isn't the point." How can this be? How can this author side-step the importance of peace when we as Jews say Shalom and Shalom Alechieum (peace be upon you) as hello and goodbye? Striving for peace is inherent to Jews and demonstrated at each meeting and greeting.

And how can the author make this argument when my Palestinian refugee family of in-laws (in the U.S, and Jordan) lovingly greets me--as a Jewish person--with Salaam Alaikum (peace be upon you). Again, peace is also inherent to Muslim people and conveyed at every greeting.

I believe in free speech and diversity of ideas, but I struggle to find any reason to publish a letter filled with so much hate. If "Palestinians" were substituted with Ukrainian people, the Black community or LGBTQ folks, I don't think the piece would have published. I am in no way suggesting publishing anything with hate toward the aforementioned groups. But I think it's easy for some people in the U.S. with no connection to Arabs, Palestinians or Muslims to avoid seeing the impact of this kind of hate speech can have. This hate speech impacts my family profoundly.

As I am writing this, my daughter is curled up and sleeping next to me. Luckily her sighs and coos are unbothered and sublimely peaceful. But while my daughter is serenely sleeping, my husband and I are immensely grateful that her still face is simply that of sleep. We know that other parents do not share the same fortunate fate. We worry and pray that as she grows up here in Arkansas she is safe and accepted by her peers and community. Letters like this one make us feel precarious in our own home.

For now, I will use my words to wage peace. Peace (for all) is always the point.

Hannah Warshowsky is a licensed psychologist in Arkansas.