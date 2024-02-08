The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 7, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-495. David Heileman v. Ariel Cahoon, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin, Klappenbach, and Gruber, JJ., agree. Virden, J., concurs. Barrett, Hixson, Murphy, and Brown, JJ., dissent.

E-22-694. Cheryl Pillow v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

Cv-22-763. David Owen v. Cami Owen, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-730. Robbie Zaragoza v. Susan and Sam McDonald, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-23-320. Justin Anderson v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-517. Hot Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation – A Waters Community, LLC; The Waters of Arkansas Master Tenant, LLC; Catheran Atlas, Individually and in Her Capacity as the Administrator of Hot Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation – A Waters Community, LLC; and John Doe Defendants 1 Through 5, Unknown Defendants v. Kelly C. Hooker, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Ann Greeson, Deceased; and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Patricia Ann Greeson, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-23-490. Summer Kazzee v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-23-534. Shannon Hall-Elliot and Travis Wise v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-188. Scott Severance v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-23-543. Brooke Wilkerson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

E-22-586. Stephanie Morgan v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-299. Jack Rawlins v. State of Arkansas, from Polk County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-23-352. Anthony Carter v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

E-22-600. Jean Wimbley v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

E-22-627. Stephanie Stark v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.