Arkansas Hospice plans volunteer training session in Rogers

ROGERS -- An upcoming event in Rogers is geared toward people looking for an opportunity to help others.

Arkansas Hospice, the state's largest nonprofit provider of hospice services, announced in a news release it will host a volunteer training session Feb. 17 in Rogers. The event is for anyone wanting to learn about the organization and its volunteer opportunities.

The training will begin at 10 a.m. in the Arkansas Hospice office at 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 2313, and lunch will be provided.

"A vital part of the hospice care team, Arkansas Hospice volunteers are caring, committed people from all walks of life who gain a sense of satisfaction from making a difference in the lives of others," the release says.

Volunteers provide ongoing support wherever a patient calls home in a variety of ways that include making personal visits or phone calls, sitting with patients to give caregivers a rest, and listening and sharing thoughts and feelings, according to the release. Other volunteer opportunities include helping with office work and special events, as well as specialized volunteering in other areas, such as sewing and pet therapy.

All Arkansas Hospice volunteers must be trained and certified, the release says. In addition, volunteers must pass a background check and driving record check and provide evidence of a current driver's license and automobile insurance. A flu shot is also required if volunteering involves direct contact with patients.

People may register for the training by emailing elledo@arkansashospice.org or calling (479) 621-6900, or calling toll-free at (833) 620-6900 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit arkansashospice.org/volunteer for more information.