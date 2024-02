Eagle Mills, circa 1913: Yesterday's feature was the log pond and exterior of the Eagle Lumber mill. Today's card shows employees operating equipment inside the mill. The mill provided houses, a school, post office and supported two churches. The timber cut out and the mill faded away in the 1920's. Today, little remains to document the site.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203