Assisted living facility owners urge Arkansas officials to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates

Today at 3:16 a.m.

by My Ly

Scott Kingsboro (center), operator of The Manor assisted living facilities in Little Rock and Benton, sits with other members of the Arkansas Residential Assisted Living Association as they talk about Medicaid reimbursement rates for assisted living facilities during a meeting of the Legislative Council’s Hospital and Medicaid Subcommittee near the state Capitol in Little Rock on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Owners of assisted living facilities on Wednesday urged state officials to increase the reimbursement rates paid by the state Medicaid program, telling lawmakers the current rates aren't high enough to keep up with the facilities' costs.

"I