Bears add four in-state signees

The University of Central Arkansas added four athletes to its football signing class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA national signing period.

The Bears signed 23 in December and on Wednesday added wide receivers Mytorian Singleton and Miles Miller, defensive end Carmilo Allen and linebacker Zane Widener to the class.

All four hail from Arkansas, giving the Bears 15 in-state products in the class. UCA signed 19 high school athletes, 13 from Arkansas. Former in-state products who signed in December were Springdale wide receiver Eli Wisdom, who transferred from Army, and Stuttgart wide receiver Arlie Lee, who transferred from Arkansas-Monticello.

The Bears signed six defensive backs, five wide receivers, four defensive linemen, three running backs, three tight ends, two offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, one linebacker and one punter.

Singleton, from Bryant, joins the Bears after an illustrious career with the Hornets. He holds the all-time receiving record at Bryant, was a two-time Class 7A state champion and chose UCA over scholarship offers from Arkansas State University, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tennessee-Martin. Singleton caught 40 passes for 833 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season and joins fellow Hornets Brenden Bennett and Bryson Adamoh in the class.

Miller had a breakout senior season at Greenbrier with 1,393 yards and 19 touchdowns on 88 catches. He also lettered in track and field, baseball and bowling.

Allen is one of the most highly-regarded members of UCA's signing class. The consensus 3-star defensive end was ranked as the No. 18 overall player in the state, according to the 247Sports composite. In his senior season at Fordyce, he recorded 102 tackles, 8 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. Allen chose UCA over offers from Arkansas State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southeast Missouri State, Lindenwood and Tennessee-Martin.

While he made his name as a prolific running back at Clinton, Widener will join the Bears as a linebacker. For his career, he totaled 219 tackles, 8 sacks and 5 interceptions. He also totaled 3,408 rushing yards, 1,042 receiving yards and 68 touchdowns. He was named the 4A-4 Conference player of the year last season and selected UCA over offers from Harding, Arkansas Tech, Henderson State and Southern Arkansas.

UCA is coming off of a 7-4 season in which it finished as the United Athletic Conference runner-up.