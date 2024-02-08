Bernice King to give lecture in Fayetteville Feb. 28





The Rev. Bernice A. King, the youngest daughter of the late civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will speak at the Fayetteville Town Center on Feb. 28, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has announced.

Anyone planning to attend in person must reserve a free ticket. No admittance will be granted without a ticket. Ticket reservations for students, faculty and staff that have a current uark.edu email address will be available starting at ­­­noon on Feb. 15 on HogSync. Starting at noon on Feb. 16, any remaining tickets will be available for the public on osa.uark.edu.

The event -- part of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Distinguished Lectures Committee's series -- will be livestreamed on the UA Productions YouTube channel. There also will be a recording available for students, faculty and staff at the UA at video.uark.edu for 30 days post lecture.

King has a degree in psychology from Spelman College, as well as a Master of Divinity and Juris Doctor from Emory University, all in Atlanta. She has worked with the Fulton County Juvenile Detention Court in Georgia and helped the passage of Georgia's 2020 hate crime legislation. She is the author of "Hard Questions, Hard Answers" and the children's book "It Starts With Me."

She is the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Her appearance in Fayetteville will be in a moderated question and answer format. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Any questions about the event is available from Distinguished Lectures Committee Chairperson Josie Zakrzewski at lectures@uark.edu or the Office of Student Activities, osa.uark.edu. Issues with ticketing is available by emailing tickets@uark.edu or calling (479) 575-5387.

The event is sponsored by the Distinguished Lectures Committee through the UA Office of Student Activities and is supported by the Student Activities Fee.



