Centerton voters asked to approve $26 million community center, but tax rate would remain the same, mayor says

CENTERTON -- Voters will decide next month if they want to fund a $26 million community center for the city of Centerton.
The city has a sales tax and bond issue question on the ballot for the March 5 primary election.
Facility would offer swimming, basketball, other recreation options
Today at 1:04 a.m.
