Centerton voters asked to approve $26 million community center, but tax rate would remain the same, mayor says

Facility would offer swimming, basketball, other recreation options

Today at 1:04 a.m.

by Tom Sissom

A family plays May 23, 2020, in the leisure pool at the Bentonville Community Center. Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said Centerton is looking at the Bentonville Community Center as a model in many aspects of its plans for a community center, including the indoor swimming pool. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette)

CENTERTON -- Voters will decide next month if they want to fund a $26 million community center for the city of Centerton.

The city has a sales tax and bond issue question on the ballot for the March 5 primary election.