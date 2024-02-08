First day of hearing conducted in Tontitown’s appeal of Eco-Vista landfill expansion

Expert: Monitoring of pollution in groundwater lacking

Today at 2:55 a.m.

by Doug Thompson

Houses are seen June 25 on Arbor Acres Road beside the Eco-Vista landfill. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Monitoring of the Eco-Vista landfill in Tontitown for pollution of groundwater and streams is inadequate, an expert witness for opponents of the landfill's expansion testified in a hearing before an administrative law judge on Wednesday.

The