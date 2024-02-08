FYI Calendar: Magic comes from Northern Ireland for FamJam Saturday

What do YOU want to do? Here's a new calendar to help you get out and get involved.

See Some Art

Art on the Bricks -- Themed "Can't Help Falling in Love with The Natural State," 4:30-7:30 p.m. today, 10 locations in downtown Rogers, including Rogers Experimental House, Art Collective Gallery and Baked by Kori. Free. Email karen@rogerslowell.com.

Artists' Reception -- For "As We See It," an Art Ventures exhibition of works by Behnaz Sohrabian, Juliana Duque and Lourdes Valverde, 6 p.m. Feb. 8, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

__

Make Time For Theater

"Valentine-Daze" -- Live "radio shows" by Eureka Springs Theater Co., 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Basecamp Event Venue, 150 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs. $10 at the door or eventbrite.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-17 & Feb. 21-24; 2 p.m. Feb. 18 & 25, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night; $15 all other shows. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"The Glass Menagerie" -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16; 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Berry Performing Arts Center on the campus of John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

__

Take The Kids

Second Saturdays -- Black History Month, 1, 2 & 3 p.m. Feb. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Day -- I Heart Art, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration -- With the Noble 8 Lion Dance group, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

FamJam Saturday -- University of Wonder & Imagination, 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Jones Center in Springdale. $10. thejonescenter.net. FamJam Saturday also includes a movement class for kids and adults at 11 a.m.; ice skating, 12:30-2:30 p.m. or 7-9 p.m.; and swimming, noon-6 p.m. as part of the $10 ticket.

__

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour -- "Art Is For Lovers," 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 8, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Everything Vegetables -- A cooking class with Suzy Smith, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $55. artsonmainvb.com.

Cookie Palooza -- A cookie bakeoff, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 10, The Brick Ballroom in Siloam Springs. mainstreetsiloam.org.

"Crazy in the '80s" Murder Mystery -- Presented by Tableside Theater, 6 p.m. Feb. 10, Sassafras Springs Vineyard in Springdale. $50 includes dinner. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

Valentine's Day Dinner -- By Executive Chef Tim Ordway, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $90. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Do Something Different

Adult Skate Night -- With music by DJ Mixx Tenn, 8-11 p.m. every Thursday, Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville. For ages 18 and older. $10. starlightskatium.com.

__

Dance!

Social Dance Night -- With Raza Dance Studios, 7 p.m.-midnight Feb. 9, Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hearts, Boots, and Heels in Harmony -- An evening of two-step lessons, line dancing, and more, 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, Auditorium, Building 3, Fayetteville. Free. va.gov/fayetteville-arkansas-health-care

__

Hear It Here

"A Winter's Embrace" -- A community concert featuring OpenStringZ NWA students, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. $15 advance; $18 at the door. openstringznwa.org.

__

Get Outdoors

Ozark Hill Hikers -- Choose a 5K or 10K walk, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10, Pea Ridge Military Park Visitors Center, 15930 E. U.S. 62, Garfield. $2-$3. Email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club -- Devils Den Trail and the Wilderness Area Spur, Feb. 13, Devils Den State Park near Winslow. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for more details.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com