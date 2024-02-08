Get to know: ’25 O-line target Blake Cherry

Class of 2025 offensive lineman Blake Cherry visited Arkansas for the first time on Jan. 20 for a Junior Day and received an offer before leaving Fayetteville.

Cherry, 6-6 and 280, of Owasso, Okla., had offers from Kansas State, TCU, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech and others before adding one from the Hogs.

Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos and staff impressed during his trip to Fayetteville.

“What I took away from the visit, the Arkansas coaching staff is very genuine,” Cherry said after the visit. “When it comes to the program...they care about the people they recruit. Also, I took notice to how much effort they put toward academics such as the Jones Center.

“I really enjoyed myself today getting to spend time with Coach Mateos and Coach Pittman, getting to know them better and finding out what they are building at Arkansas.”

On3. com rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 44 interior offensive lineman in the nation in his class. He said after his Jan. 20 trip to Arkansas, he planned to make a return visit.

Nickname: most people just call me Cherry

Favorite thing about playing O-line: getting to manhandle someone

Coach Eric Mateos is: extremely funny

Football has taught me: to never give up

My funniest football moment: I had one of my guards fall between me and the guy I was blocking which caused all three of us fall

Playlist before a game: some of metro boomin songs

My favorite TV show: Reacher

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: A 1972 Dodge Challenger

My favorite influencer is: don’t have one

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: my sophomore year in the semifinals I played in a six overtime game and after winning that game it was just a happy memory for me

Two things that really irritate me: cheering loudly, walking too slow

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Trent Williams

My favorite holiday and why: 4th of July, America and fireworks

My hidden talent is: hunting

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Canes cause I love the chicken they have

I will never ever eat: sushi

My favorite food buffet is: Panda Express

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: The girl that plays Donna from suits

What sport is the most boring watch: baseball

Nothing makes me laugh more than: The guys on my football team

I miss my: grandpa

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Canada

I’m terrified of: snakes

Love or hate horror movies and why: love them, just like the adrenaline rush

Do you think aliens exist: yes

Best advice I’ve received: there’s always more to learn

Role model and why: my dad because of all the hard work he does

People would be surprised that I: read books