Golden Lions sign 13 via high schools

Thirteen high school seniors signed with the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football team Wednesday, the opening day of the NCAA signing period, bringing UAPB's 2024 recruiting class up to 26.

Alonzo Hampton, who is preparing for his second season as the Golden Lions' head coach, said he is excited about the class.

"The one thing you notice I'm really happy about, that we were able to get highly competitive guys," Hampton said. "Guys that have been team captain. Guys that have been leaders at their schools, on their football teams."

Wednesday's signees include one quarterback, one wide receiver, three offensive linemen, four linebackers and four defensive backs. In addition to Wednesday's high school signees, UAPB signed 13 college transfers during December's early signing period.

All but one of Wednesday's high school signees hail from Arkansas, with the exception coming from Louisiana. Hampton said it is important for UAPB to recruit Arkansas.

"We hit every high school in this state," Hampton said. "A lot of guys, some of them turned us down, but we got the guys that wanted us and guys that we felt can help us. We'll continue to recruit the state as long as I'm the head football coach here."

UAPB's class includes two hometown athletes from Pine Bluff High School, quarterback Landon Holcomb and linebacker Jonathan Goins Jr. The duo helped the Zebras win the 5A-Central Conference championship and reach the Class 5A state semifinals last fall.

Holcomb said representing his hometown means a lot to him.

"I've always had love for Pine Bluff," Holcomb said. "Secondly, during my recruitment, they've always showed the most love. I've always felt if you go to school somewhere, you always need to go somewhere you feel loved."

UAPB had four quarterbacks on the roster last fall and played three of them throughout the season. UAPB also added a junior college quarterback in the early period, DJ Stevenson from Reedley (Calif.) College.

Hampton said every quarterback, including a walk-on from Alabama, will have a chance to battle for the starting role.

"We'll see where we [are] at after spring ball," Hampton said. "But obviously, we're going to have to go get another quarterback just based off the numbers. Obviously, DJ's got a chance to earn the spot, Mekhi [Hagens] has got a chance to earn the spot, Landon's got a chance to earn the spot. Then we'll determine if we need to go out and get another guy."

Whoever wins the quarterback battle will have some new, experienced targets. Two receivers transferred to UAPB from Arkansas-Monticello, Kristian Gammage and Javonnie Gibson. A junior college receiver and two high school seniors will join them.

The Golden Lions also signed a transfer running back from Tennessee Tech, O.J. Ross.

In the trenches, UAPB added five offensive linemen, including two junior college transfers. One of the high school signees, Randal "Tank" Davis, is a back-to-back state champion from Little Rock Parkview.

Across the line of scrimmage, the Golden Lions signed three transfer defensive linemen. One, Northeastern Oklahoma State transfer Antonio Johnson, is a Pine Bluff native.

At linebacker, UAPB needs to replace star Rico Dozier, who transferred to Alabama State. Goins joins a group of four high school signees looking to make an impact, including Bauxite's Kyle Vocque, a state wrestling champion.

Another of those linebackers, Derrick Murdock from Mills, said he aspires to help lead UAPB where it wants to go.

"I'm bringing the heart of a Lion," Murdock said. "My ultimate goal is to be the best player I can be. I will be on everywhere. Like, I want to be the face of UAPB."

Between the two signing periods, UAPB added seven defensive backs, the most of any position group. The Golden Lions added three junior college transfers in December and four high school seniors Wednesday.