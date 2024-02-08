Hornsby included in ASU’s transfers





JONESBORO -- Arkansas State added 16 more players to its 2024 football signing class on Wednesday to bring the total number of recruits signed to the class to 36.

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is among the signees. The native of Missouri City, Texas, spent three seasons in Fayetteville before transferring to Texas State last season. He will transition to wide receiver with the Red Wolves.

"I still have the same mindset to play with my team at any position that is needed and I can help," Hornsby said of the position switch. "The older guys that have been playing receiver have been helping me. I'm excited and looking forward to doing the best I can."

Hornsby, 6-2 and 186 pounds, appeared in 16 games with the Razorbacks, starting one. He completed 18 of 39 passes for 314 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 307 yards on 57 attempts with 1 touchdown.

ASU signed 20 high school players in December, but the Red Wolves went heavy on the transfer portal with the latest additions.

Of the 16 players who signed Wednesday, 11 come from other Division I programs through the transfer portal, with five additional high school signees rounding out the class. Of the transfers, six have previous experience at Power 5 programs.

Of the 36 total players signed in the 2024 class, 26 are rated as 3-star prospects or higher. Of the signees, 20 are defensive players and 16 are offensive.

"Today we were able to add five more high school players to give us a total of 25," Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones said. "The most [high school players signed] in the history of the school. Of all of our classes to date, I think it's the most complete class."

While Jones said he understands the importance of utilizing the transfer portal in today's age of college football, he put a stronger emphasis on recruiting and developing the high school prospects to ensure stability and sustainable success.

"We were able to address our long term and our future needs as well," Jones said. "I want to be here for a very long time, so I want to make sure that as we set the vision for this football program. It's not just set up to have one year of winning and then be done. We're going to set this program up for long term success."

The Red Wolves were able to qualify for a bowl game last season despite having one of the youngest rosters in the country. With the 36 new additions, the depth of the roster is expected to improve.

Along with Hornsby, cornerback Jordan Mahoney (6-0, 180) is another transfer that is expected to contribute immediately. Mahoney recorded 100 tackles, 15 pass breakups and 3 interceptions in three seasons at UMass.

Other transfers who signed with ASU on Wednesday were offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar (6-3, 335) of Missouri; defensive tackle Lucas Banks (6-2, 270) of Mississippi Valley State; defensive end Noah Collins (6-5, 243) of Georgia Tech; wide receiver Reginald Harden (6-5, 200) from Division II Benedict College; defensive tackle Micaiah Overton (6-4, 300) of Texas A&M defensive end Kamari Stephens (6-3, 250) of Jacksonville State; linebacker Kyle Taylor (6-1, 225) of Tarleton State; linebacker Chris Pearson (6-2, 200) of Houston; and defensive end Bryan Whitehead (6-1, 245) of Liberty.

Wednesday's high school signees were linebacker Jourdyn Burruss (6-0, 200) of Cookeville, Tenn.; defensive end Gideon Herbert (6-3, 235) of Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacochee; offensive lineman Riley McGehee (6-6, 275) of New Hope, Ala.; tight end James Rexroat (6-4, 230) of Republic, Mo.; and wide receiver AJ Wallace (6-1, 175) of Chattanooga (Tenn.) South Pittsburg.

"I think we were really able to address our immediate needs," Jones said. "I think the glaring thing is our size. We've been able to change our size up front by adding some competitive depth in the defensive tackle and defensive end positions.

"You want individuals that want to compete. That's how you grow and get better. For us to be able to take the next step in our football program, it's all about that competitive depth aspect."





Arkansas State signees

POS. PLAYER HT WT HOMETOWN (COLLEGE/HIGH SCHOOL)

DT Lucas Banks* 6-2 270 Houston (Mississippi Valley State)

S Brandon Barnes 6-1 165 Dallas (Skyline HS)

OL Royce Baucom 6-5 310 Guntersville, Ala. (Guntersville HS)

RB Jaylen Boardley 6-0 190 Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove HS)

LB Chase Bogle 6-2 205 Lucas, Texas (Lovejoy HS)

LB Jourdyn Burruss* 6-0 200 Cookeville, Tenn. (Cookeville HS)

TE Jabari Bush 6-4 200 Katy, Texas (Paetow HS)

DE Drew Collins 6-4 235 Adamsville, Ala. (Minor HS)

DE Noah Collins* 6-5 243 Loganville, Ga. (Georgia Tech)

QB Josh Flowers 6-3 210 Mobile, Ala. (Baker HS)

WR Reginald Harden Jr.* 6-5 200 Jacksonville, Fla. (Benedict College (S.C.)/Florida State)

DE Gideon Herbert* 6-3 235 Rabun Gap, Ga. (Rabun Gap-Nacochee School)

WR Malik Hornsby* 6-2 190 Missouri City, Texas (Texas State/Arkansas)

OL Trason Hunt 6-5 275 Bentonville (Bentonville HS)

CB Braden Jackson 6-0 180 Gulf Shores, Ala. (Gulf Shores HS)

CB Jordan Mahoney* 6-0 180 Rock Hill, S.C. (Massachusetts)

DT Alex Martin 6-2 305 Little Rock (Parkview HS)

OL Riley McGehee* 6-6 275 New Hope, Ala. (New Hope HS)

CB David Moore 5-11 170 Fort Worth (North Crowley HS)

OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar* 6-3 335 Allen, Texas (Missouri/Oklahoma)

S Kemari Nix 6-1 195 Kennesaw, Ga. (Kell HS)

OL Baker North 6-3 315 Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege HS)

DT Micaiah Overton* 6-4 300 Bessemer, Ala. (Texas A&M/Liberty)

LB Chris Pearson* 6-2 200 Orange Beach, Ala. (Houston)

WR Montez Redding 6-2 180 Jonesboro, Ga. (Jonesboro HS)

TE James Rexroat* 6-4 230 Republic, Mo. (Republic HS)

WR Jayvion Showers 6-2 170 Pensacola, Fla. (Pensacola Catholic HS)

RB Devin Spencer 5-8 170 Riverview, Fla. (Summer HS)

DE Kamari Stephens* 6-3 250 Jacksonville, Fla. (Jacksonville State/Florida A&M)

CB Josh Stone 6-0 171 Atlanta (Carver HS)

WR Kiandre Terry 6-0 170 Byram, Miss. (Jackson Academy)

LB Kyle Taylor* 6-1 225 The Colony, Texas (Tarleton State)

DT Obi Udom 6-3 235 Frisco, Texas (Heritage HS)

WR AJ Wallace* 6-1 175 Chattanooga, Tenn. (South Pittsburg HS)

DE Bryan Whitehead* 6-1 245 Bartlett, Tenn. (Liberty/Marshall)

DB Kyle Williams 6-0 172 Slidell, La. (Northshore HS)

* Denotes February signee







