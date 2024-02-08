Internet stalking earns man, 33, 12-year sentence

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to stalking a 15-year-old local girl on the internet, including sending "sexually inappropriate" Facebook messages and exposing himself to her on video.

Brandon Dean Robinson, 33, who has remained in custody since his arrest Jan. 27, 2023, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to one count of internet stalking of a child and was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison, with eight years suspended, while an additional felony charge of sexual indecency with a child was withdrawn.

Deputy Prosecutor Brock Price said Wednesday the victim's family had approved the plea offer in the case.

Robinson was convicted on March 15, 2016, of felony nonsupport over $10,000 and sentenced to 10 years' supervised probation which was revoked on Nov. 14, 2017, and he was sentenced to four years in prison, but later paroled.

As part of Monday's plea, Robinson will have to register as a sex offender upon his release and a permanent court order was issued barring him from any future contact with the victim. He will also have a warrantless search waiver on file and must complete a Reduction of Sexual Victimization Program while in prison.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 26, 2022, a report was made with the Garland County sheriff's office regarding a 15-year-old female being stalked on the internet by a known suspect, identified as Robinson.

The girl's mother stated Robinson had sent "sexually inappropriate" messages to her daughter around 5 p.m. that day via Facebook Messenger.

Two days later, the girl was interviewed at the Cooper Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center and disclosed that on July 26 she was video chatting with Robinson on Facebook when he exposed himself to her on the camera twice, and she noted her younger sister was also present.

As soon as she ended the chat, Robinson sent her several messages asking if she wanted to engage in sexual contact and indicating it would be "Our Secret." When she responded no, Robinson replied, "Oops, wrong person."

Robinson also tried to get the teenager to come "hang out" at his residence, but she never met up with him.

On Aug. 2, 2022, the victim's sister was interviewed at Cooper Anthony and confirmed she was with her sister when she was video chatting with Robinson and she saw him expose himself.

On Sept. 20, 2022, Robinson was interviewed at the sheriff's office after being read his rights and denied exposing himself to the girl, but admitted to messaging her and asking if she wanted to have sex. He also admitted to knowingly sending the message and that "he knew he shouldn't have sent the message to her but he did."

On Nov. 14, 2022, sheriff's investigator Heidi Bernard executed a search warrant on Robinson's Facebook accounts and those of the victim and located the messages sent by Robinson to her which were included in the case file.

A warrant for Robinson's arrest on the stalking charge was issued on Jan. 25, 2023, and executed two days later with Robinson taken into custody at his residence. He was held on a $100,000 bond and pleaded innocent to the charges on April 3. The case was later set for trial on Dec. 4, but was continued until Monday for a disposition hearing.