Man shot during struggle with theft suspect in Jacksonville

Jacksonville police on Thursday were searching for a man suspected of shooting a commercial property owner who confronted him over a theft, a news release states.

Officers around 8:46 a.m. responded to a report of a theft at 1 Paradise Park Road, the address for the city's Paradise Park, and made contact with the property owner, who had been shot, the release says. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his injury was not thought to be life-threatening.

The victim told police that he'd confronted a man -- described as white, tall, slender, with black hair and possibly in his mid to late 20s -- suspected of committing a theft. The owner displayed a weapon and the two struggled over it, resulting in the shooting, he told police.

Police officials do not believe the suspect poses any danger to the public, the release states.