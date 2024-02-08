Mexico beats out China as top importer to U.S.

WASHINGTON -- For the first time in more than two decades, Mexico last year surpassed China as the leading source of goods imported to the United States. The shift reflects the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing as well as U.S. efforts to import from countries that are friendlier and closer to home.

Figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department show that the value of goods imported to the United States from Mexico rose nearly 5% from 2022 to 2023, to more than $475 billion. At the same time, the value of Chinese imports tumbled 20% to $427 billion.

The last time that Mexican goods imported to the United States exceeded the value of China's imports was in 2002.

Economic relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent years as China has fought aggressively on trade and made ominous military gestures in the Far East.

The Trump administration began imposing tariffs on Chinese imports in 2018, arguing that China's trade practices violated global trade rules. President Joe Biden retained those tariffs after taking office in 2021, making clear that antagonism toward China would be a rare area of common ground for Democrats and Republicans.

As an alternative to offshoring production to China, which U.S. corporations had long engaged in, the Biden administration has urged companies to seek suppliers in allied countries ["friend-shoring"] or to return manufacturing to the United States ["reshoring"]. Supply-chain disruptions related to the covid-19 pandemic also led U.S. companies to seek supplies closer to the United States ["near-shoring"].

Mexico has been among the beneficiaries of the growing shift away from reliance on Chinese factories. But the picture is more complicated than it might seem. Some Chinese manufacturers have established factories in Mexico to exploit the benefits of the 3-year-old U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which allows for duty-free trade in North America for many products.

Some multinationals have shifted portions of their manufacturing out of China and into other countries but continued sourcing some raw materials and parts from China.

In other cases, companies may simply be routing goods that are actually made in China through other countries to avoid U.S. tariffs.

U.S. trade statistics do not record such products as coming from China, even though a significant portion of their value would have been created there.

Even as concerns about the coronavirus faded in 2022, the United States continued to import many Chinese products, as bottlenecks at congested U.S. ports finally cleared and businesses restocked their warehouses.

"The world couldn't get access to enough Chinese goods in '21, and it gorged on Chinese goods in '22," said Brad Setser, an economist and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. "Everything has been normalizing since then."

But beyond the unusual swings in annual patterns in the past few years, trade data is beginning to provide compelling evidence that years of heightened tensions have significantly chipped away at the United States' trading relationship with China.

In 2023, U.S. quarterly imports from China were at roughly the same level as they were 10 years ago, despite a decade of growth in the U.S. economy and rising U.S. imports from elsewhere in the world.

"We are decoupling, and that's weighing heavily on trade flows," Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said of the United States and China.

Research by Caroline Freund, the dean of the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California, San Diego, showed that trade with China fell for products that have high tariffs, such as screwdrivers and smoke detectors, while trade in products that do not have tariffs, such as hair dryers and microwave ovens, continued to grow.

Ralph Ossa, the chief economist for the World Trade Organization, said trade between the United States and China had not collapsed, but that it had been growing about 30% more slowly than trade between those countries and the rest of the world.

There were two episodes in recent history where U.S. trade with China slowed notably, he said. The first was when trade tensions between the countries escalated in 2018. The second was when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting the United States and its allies to impose strict sanctions and further reshuffling global trade relationships.

"There was a period where geopolitics didn't really matter for trade much, but as uncertainty increases in the world, we do see that trade becomes more sensitive to these positions," said Stela Rubinova, a research economist at the World Trade Organization.

Derek Scissors, a China specialist at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, noted that the biggest drops in Chinese imports were in computers and electronics and chemicals and pharmaceuticals -- all politically sensitive categories.

"I don't see the U.S. being comfortable with a rebound in those areas in 2024 and 2025," Scissors said, predicting that the China-Mexico reversal on imports to the United States likely "is not a one-year blip."

Scissors suggested that the drop in U.S. reliance on Chinese goods partly reflects wariness of China's economic policies under President Xi Jinping. Xi's harsh covid-19 lockdowns brought significant swaths of the Chinese economy to a standstill in 2022, and his officials have raided foreign companies in apparent counterespionage investigations.

"I think it's corporate America belatedly deciding Xi Jinping is unreliable," he said.

Overall, the U.S. deficit in the trade of goods with the rest of the world -- the gap between the value of what the United States sells and what it buys abroad -- narrowed 10% last year to $1.06 trillion.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and Ana Swanson and Simon Romero of The New York Times.