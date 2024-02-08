Miller County dive team works to retreive vehicles from Red River. Vehicles were located during search for missing Texarkana woman.

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- The Miller County Dive Team is working to recover several vehicles from the Red River at Index Bridge.

The vehicles were discovered Monday during the search for the car of Margaret Jane Chauncy, who has been missing since 1987. Members of the Miller County Dive Team believe as many as four vehicles have been located near Index.

On Thursday, the dive team and other volunteers were continuing to try and get the vehicles out of the river. It is unknown if any of the vehicles are connected to any missing person's case.

Independent divers Adam Brown and Jeremy Sides also discovered a white Toyota Camry on Monday in a pond on Edgehill Circle, just off North State Line Avenue. The men are with Rapid Compassion Collective, a nonprofit organization that searches waterways for missing people.

Brown and Sides, who are know for their YouTube channels Adam Brown Adventures and Exploring with Nug, came to Texarkana after seeing social media posts on Margaret Jane Chauncy, including a post by Texarkana Texas Police Department. They had searched several area waterways, including the Red River at the Index Bridge, before diving into the Edgehill pond.

The Toyota Camry was reportedly stolen in 1999, according to officials.

Chauncy, 24, was last seen about 11:15 p.m. Oct. 20, 1987, when she got off work at the then-St. Michael Hospital in downtown Texarkana.

Her red Pontiac Fiero had the Arkansas license plate MXB670.

Anyone with information on Chauncy is asked to call Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.