NASA’s JPL to lay off 8% of its workforce

Congressional gridlock has slowed NASA's search for ancient life on Mars. Citing funding uncertainties and the failure of Congress to pass a 2024 budget, the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is operated under contract by Caltech, on Tuesday announced that it is laying off 8% of its workforce, about 530 people, plus another 40 contractors.

The stunning move comes amid technical and budgetary challenges for the JPL's most ambitious mission, Mars Sample Return, a partnership with the European Space Agency that is designed to bring Martian soil back to Earth for scrutiny in laboratories. Planetary scientists think such samples might hold evidence of past Martian life.

"Today I'm writing to share some difficult news," JPL director Laurie Leshin wrote in a grim memo to employees Tuesday. "While we still do not have an FY24 appropriation or the final word from Congress on our Mars Sample Return (MSR) budget allocation, we are now in a position where we must take further significant action to reduce our spending, which will result in layoffs of JPL employees and an additional release of contractors."

The Mars Sample Return mission has already racked up some major triumphs. The rover Perseverance, which landed on Mars in February 2021, has dug up and stored intriguing samples of Martian soil. It's the "return" part of the mission that's dicey.

And it will require money. A NASA Independent Review Board report estimated that sample return would cost between $8 billion and $11 billion over the full life cycle of the mission.

Getting samples of Mars back to Earth for close scrutiny by scientists will take longer and cost more money than NASA had anticipated, according to a scathing Independent Review Board report released last year. According to a November report in Spacenews.com, NASA officials had instructed three NASA centers working on Mars Sample Return to "start ramping back on activity" related to the mission.

In the Tuesday memo, Leshin explained that NASA had previously instructed JPL to allocate $300 million in fiscal 2024 for Mars Sample Return, a decrease of 63% from 2023. That figure is consistent with the lower end of congressional markups on the NASA budget. The budget uncertainty led to a hiring freeze at JPL and cuts to budgets and the contractor workforce, she wrote.

"Unfortunately, those actions alone are not enough for us to make it through the remainder of the fiscal year. So in the absence of an appropriation, and as much as we wish we didn't need to take this action, we must now move forward to protect against even deeper cuts later were we to wait," she wrote.

Officials have said Mars Sample Return is their most important mission. Although Perseverance, like the still-operational Curiosity rover that preceded it, has instruments that can inspect and test Martian soil, scientists believe they need the material in their laboratories to tease out the full history of the Red Planet.

The mission "was established with unrealistic budget and schedule expectations from the beginning," according to the Independent Review Board report. "As a result, there is currently no credible, congruent technical, nor properly margined schedule, cost, and technical baseline that can be accomplished with the likely available funding."

NASA is in the process of reviewing and revising the mission architecture in response to that report, and a new plan will be unveiled in coming weeks, officials have said.