BASEBALL

Guerrero wins arbitration

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won a record $19.9 million in salary arbitration on Wednesday when a three-person panel picked his request rather than the Toronto Blue Jays' $18.05 million offer. Players have a 6-2 lead in hearings this year with 10 cases pending. Guerrero topped the previous high awarded from a hearing -- the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez received after he lost. A three-time All-Star, Guerrero hit .264 with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs last year, when he had a $14.5 million salary. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

BASKETBALL

Celtics acquire Tillman

The NBA-leading Boston Celtics added some depth at center on Wednesday, acquiring big man Xavier Tillman from the Grizzlies in exchange for forward Lamar Stevens and two future second-round draft picks. With the deal Boston adds some depth in the frontcourt behind 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis, who has struggled with durability, and 37-year-old veteran Al Horford. The 6-8 Tillman has appeared in 34 games for Memphis this season, averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds and a career-best 1.7 assists while shooting 40.8% from the floor. The fourth-year player is also averaging a career-high one block and 1.2 steals per game, making him one of only 14 players in the NBA averaging a block and steal per game. Stevens logged 19 games for Boston this season and averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game.

Pistons add Fontecchio

The rebuilding Detroit Pistons have dealt Monte Morris to the contending Minnesota Timberwolves and acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz, according to a person familiar with the deals on the eve of the NBA trade deadline. Detroit acquired Shake Milton, Troy Brown and a second-round selection from Minnesota and sent a 2024 second-round pick to Utah in the transactions, according to a person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trades had not been announced. The Timberwolves are in a closely contested, four-team race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, a surprising season for a franchise that hasn't won a playoff series in 20 years. The league's stingiest defense has fueled their success, but despite plenty of firepower from All-Stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves have been lagging on offense. Four times in their last 10 games, they've had a fourth-quarter lead of 10-plus points and lost.

FOOTBALL

Saban joins ESPN road show

Nick Saban is joining ESPN's "College GameDay," the long-running Saturday pregame road show he appeared on as a guest so frequently during his 17 seasons as Alabama coach. The network announced Wednesday that Saban will be an on-set analyst for "GameDay," joining host Rece Davis and regulars Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. Saban, 72, retired last month, ending a 28-year career in college coaching that included seven national championships. He won six titles with Alabama and one with LSU. The network said Saban will also be part of ESPN's NFL Draft coverage and make appearances at SEC Media Days in July. His first assignment will be announced at a later date, according to the network.

Bills hire QB coach

Ronald Curry is going from working with Derek Carr in New Orleans to Josh Allen in Buffalo after being hired as the Bills quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Curry fills the role left open by Joe Brady, who took over as Buffalo's interim offensive coordinator in November and was hired for the job on a full-time basis last week. The former NFL receiver spent the past eight years with the Saints, where he previously worked with Brady during the 2017 and '18 seasons. Curry served as New Orleans' passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach the past two years under Dennis Allen, and previously served as the team's receivers coach under former head coach Sean Payton.

HOCKEY

Winnipeg defender suspended

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday after a disciplinary hearing. Dillon hit Acciari in the head with his left shoulder four minutes into the second period of the teams' game Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. Dillon was given a match penalty and ejected, while Acciari left the game because of an injury and did not return. Dillion will forfeit $60,938 in salary and miss upcoming games at Philadelphia and at home against Pittsburgh and San Jose. It's his second career suspension after getting one game for slashing in 2017 while with the Sharks.

Surgery for Bruins' rookie

Boston Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder on Wednesday, the team said. General Manager Don Sweeney said the team's medical staff recommended the procedure rather than have Poitras continue to play with an unstable shoulder and risk further damage. Poitras is expected to need five months to recover. A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, the 19-year-old Toronto native made the team out of training camp this year and had five goals and 10 assists in 33 games.

Tampa defender injured

Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had to leave the ice on a stretcher after his left leg bent at an awkward angle seven minutes into the second period of the Lightning's game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. The 25-year-old defenseman grabbed his left knee as he went down along the boards in the Lightning end of the ice. Sergachev became tangled with Rangers forward Alexei Lafreniere after Lafreniere attempted a reverse hit on the approaching Tampa Bay player. Sergachev's left skate seemed to stick in the ice as his knee twisted at an unnatural angle. The entire Lightning team left the bench to gather around their injured defenseman. Players from both teams also went over to Sergachev as he left the ice on a rolling stretcher.