Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 8, 1924

MORRILTON -- One of the most important events in the educational history of the Morrilton territory was consummated tonight when the Morrilton Chamber of Commerce accepted a proposition from the Board of Control of the Harper College of Harper, Kan., to move Harper College to Morrilton and consolidate it with the Arkansas Christian College under the name of Harding College. Both colleges are under the control of the Disciples of Christ, usually called the Christian church, and the new name of Harding College is in honor of the late James A. Harding, a widely known evangelist and educator of the church.

50 years ago

Feb. 8, 1974

Pulaski County Judge Frank Mackey was convicted Thursday night on four misdemeanor charges of buying county supplies without taking bids. Mackey was found guilty of violating the County Purchasing Procedure law, Act 52, of 1965. A Circuit Court jury fixed his punishment at a $100 fine on each charge, the minimum penalty, and recommended that the fines be suspended. The maximum penalty on each charge is a $1,000 fine. The jury acquitted Mackey on three other misdemeanor charges of violating the Act and reported it was deadlocked on the remaining two counts. Mackey had gone to trial Wednesday on 25 counts, but 15 charges were dropped the first day and Judge Richard B. Adkisson dismissed another one Thursday. Nine charges thus went to the jury at 3:45 p.m. ... Mackey is expected to appeal.

25 years ago

Feb. 8, 1999

A Wynne resident was killed when a tree crashed through a mobile home early Sunday morning in thunderstorms that downed trees and power lines throughout the state. The death occurred at 12:20 a.m., the Cross County sheriff's office said. The office was releasing no additional information until notifying next of kin. The storms, typical for this time of year, caused mostly wind damage, said Ken Ziegenbein, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. The storms were part of a weak front that passed through the state Saturday night and Sunday morning.

10 years ago

Feb. 8, 2014

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Bankrupt canned and frozen vegetable company Allens Inc. sold Friday for $124.78 million. The winning bidder is Sager Creek Acquisition Corp., which is owned by investment funds controlled or advised by two of Allens' creditors -- Sankaty Advisors LLC and GB Credit Partners LLC. Bankruptcy Judge Ben Barry will have to approve the sale, and a hearing is scheduled Tuesday. ... In late October, Allens filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. ... Allens employs nearly 1,200 people across all of its U.S. operations, according to a court filing. In addition to its Siloam Springs plant and other Arkansas holdings, the company has operations in Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin.