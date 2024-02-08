Planning Commission OKs rezoning request for land Bentonville School District is donating for housing

BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a rezoning request from the Bentonville School District for land the district is donating to build affordable housing for teachers and staff members.
