TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

BARTON 58, LONOKE 53 Da'Mya Wilson had 28 points as Barton (24-3) roared back from a 23-point deficit to beat the Lady Jackrabbits.

BAUXITE 53, LITTLE ROCK HALL 47 Kennedy Ballard had 28 points to push Bauxite (6-18, 3-7 4A-5) by the Lady Warriors.

BOONEVILLE 51, DANVILLE 32 Lexi Franklin amassed 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Booneville (10-13, 6-6 3A-4). Tempi Terry countered with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats. Addey Wright scored 13 points to steer Danville (11-17, 1-11), which has lost eight straight games.

BROOKLAND 34, POCAHONTAS 24 Evan Polsgrove scored 10 points to lead Brookland (26-2, 15-0 4A-3) against the Lady Redskins.

CONCORD 65, BALD KNOB 56 Kately Cornett had 35 points as Concord (26-6) stepped out of conference to pick up a victory. Ashlyn Cornett added 12 points for the Lady Pirates. Abby Daugherty's 20 points and Treasure Smithson's 15 points were tops for Bald Knob (23-4).

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 53, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 34 Ashlyn Kinley had 14 points to elevate Conway Christian (14-10, 10-4 2A-5), which led 29-13 at the half. Conley Gibson and Makayla Walker added 11 points each and Brooklyn Pratt had 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

CORNING 56, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 16 Addison George's 14 points got Corning (20-9) rolling early and often. Katie Karr had 11 points, while Olivia Compton and Presley Martin managed 10 points each for the Lady Bobcats.

COTTER 54, JASPER 49 Kylee Chastain had 19 points to help Cotter (21-7) win its 13th game in a row. Laney Dwyer scored 11 points and Emma Jones 10 for the Lady Warriors, who've won 16 of their last 17 games.

DES ARC 54, BRINKLEY 38 Makenzie Williams finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists in a win for Des Arc (15-8). Calleigh Skarda added 13 points for the Lady Eagles, who've won nine out of their past 10 games.

EMERSON 74, FOREMAN 41 Savannah Pyle scored 33 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 5 assists for Emerson (26-4). Layla Tell notched 10 points and 8 rebounds, and Bralee Phillips had 8 rebounds and 7 assists for the Lady Pirates.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 38, HARDING ACADEMY 37 Sophie Eble's 14 points supported Episcopal Collegiate (11-13, 8-5 3A-6) as it picked up a massive victory over its league counterparts. Laney Marsh scored 13 points, Elois Moore had 11 points and Maggie Ransdell chipped in with six steals for the Lady Wildcats.

GRAVETTE 71, BERRYVILLE 49 Alexa Parker had 21 points for Gravette (21-6, 11-2 4A-1), which opened up a 26-9, first-quarter lead and coasted the rest of the way. DaLacie Wishon and Brooke Handle both had 12 points, and Keeley Elsea finished with 10 for the Lady Lions. Kaylyn Smith's 21 points led Berryville (10-17, 3-10). Taelor Tomlinson added 11 points for the Lady Bobcats.

GREENWOOD 59, VAN BUREN 34 Greenwood (19-4, 8-1 5A-West) got 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals from Anna Trusty to whip the Lady Pointers. Kylah Pearcy had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists, and Carley Sexton put in 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Brooklyn Woolsey added nine points for Greenwood.

HAMBURG 61, STUTTGART 53 Makayla Miller canned seven three-pointers and led with 23 points for Hamburg (22-4, 10-0 4A-8) as it stayed unbeaten in the district. Lainey Tippen had 15 points, and Skylar Watkins posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Lions.

HARRISBURG 78, MIDLAND 37 Liz Green pushed through with 29 points in a pasting for Harrisburg (17-10). Gabby Nunez added 16 points for the Lady Hornets.

IZARD COUNTY 75, RURAL SPECIAL 68 Quinn Johnson scored 26 points as Izard County (18-9) held off the Lady Rebels. Olivia Spray competed with 20 points, Tinley Bailey had 15 points, and Katie Orf collected nine points for the Lady Cougars.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 37, MAUMELLE 29 Kristyn Cooper scored 12 points, and Kirsten Johnson had nine points as Parkview (12-12, 9-1 5A-Central) kept its league title hopes alive. Elaina Flakoll had 11 points for Maumelle (3-18, 2-10).

MAMMOTH SPRING 51, SALEM 47 Molly Corbett had 15 points as Mammoth Spring (31-4) held on to beat the Lady Greyhounds for the third time this season. Brynn Washam ended with 14 points for the Lady Bears, who've won 13 straight games.

MARSHALL 62, RECTOR 52 Audrey Blair scored 17 points and hauled in nine rebounds to guide Marshall (17-10) over the Lady Cougars. Makaela Blair ended with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, and both Anna Ragland and Miley Harris netted 11 points apiece for the Lady Bobcats. Rylee Wilburn ended with 26 points, and Mattie McClung tallied 13 points for Rector (10-12).

MILLS 59, CROSSETT 29 Jermera Streets busted loose for 25 points as Mills (13-11, 5-6 4A-8) stayed on track to gain a regional berth. Juell Phillips scored 10 points for the Lady Comets.

MOUNTAIN HOME 57, HARRISON 32 Laykin Moore sparked Mountain Home (19-6, 8-1 5A-West) with 22 points and five rebounds in a rout. Jayla Yonkers finished with 12 points, and Livi Fosness collected nine points and nine rebounds for the Lady Bombers. Brooklyn Mitchell had eight points to carry Harrison (10-13, 4-5).

NEWPORT 55, ROSE BUD 47 Antaniya Davis' 25 points were crucial for Newport (6-22), which picked up win No. 6 on the season. Lela Henderson tagged 11 points for the Lady Greyhounds. Taylor Wilhite spearheaded Rose Bud (5-19) with 14 points. Blakeleigh Foster had nine points, and Addie Bishop logged eight points for the Lady Ramblers.

NORFORK 64, MELBOURNE 52 Keely Blanchard scored 21 points to lead Norfork (26-1) to a marquee nonconference victory. Liza Shaddy had 20 points for the Lady Panthers. Carma Byram led Melbourne (19-8) with 16 points.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 71, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 47 Kinley Mears pushed through with 18 points as North Little Rock (21-4, 4-2 6A-Central) rebounded from last week's loss to Conway by blasting the Lady Gryphons. Madison Hatley had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Katie Fimple canned five three-pointers for 15 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats. Ja'Liyah White also scored 12 points for North Little Rock.

PULASKI ACADEMY 74, CLINTON 45 Madison Sanders racked up 25 points for Pulaski Academy (14-7, 8-2 4A-5), which stopped the Lady 'Jackets' 30-game conference winning streak. Greenlee Elmore had 18 points, and Randi Stewart tucked away 17 points for the Lady Bruins.

RUSSELLVILLE 64, GREENBRIER 35 Jade Steele punched in 14 points for Greenbrier (8-16, 3-6 5A-West), which didn't have enough to beat the Lady Cyclones. Rhiaua Dorris netted eight points for the Lady Panthers.

SACRED HEART 68, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 62 Ayla Hoelzeman's 23 points were a team high for Sacred Heart (18-6) as it soared by the Lady Eagles. Emilee Shipp scored 16 points, and Myisa Ibarra had 11 points for the Lady Knights. Eden Murphree enabled West Side Greers Ferry (9-19) to stay in contention by scoring 31 points. Lainee Gentry followed suit with 16 points.

SHERIDAN 66, EL DORADO 26 Lilly Reid had 21 points to lead all scorers for Sheridan (17-7, 8-3 5A-South), which strengthened its hold on the No. 4 spot in the league.

SILOAM SPRINGS 43, ALMA 39, OT Freshman Erika Ellis broke a 37-37 tie with a layup with 1:14 to play in overtime that put Siloam Springs ahead to stay. Ellis and Addison Pilcher combined to hit four of six free throws in the final 25 seconds of overtime for Siloam Springs. Cenzi Johnson led the Lady Panthers (9-15, 1-8 5A-West) with 12 points. Alma (7-18, 1-8) was led by Jordan Gramlich, who had a game-high 20 points.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 58, SHIRLEY 46 Aubrey Lankford powered in 15 points, and Laceigh Duncan supplied 10 points for South Side Bee Branch (11-21), which sped away in the second half. Addie Overturff's 14 points led three players in double figures for Shirley (6-15). Akayla Rocha scored 13 points, and Rorie Newland nabbed 11 points for the Lady Blue Devils.

BOYS

ALMA 49, SILOAM SPRINGS 43 Alma (16-8, 9-0 5A-West) made eight of 10 free throws in the last 1:25 of the game to hold off the Panthers. Down 24-21 with 3:59 left in the third quarter, Alma ran off the last six points of the quarter to take a 27-24 lead. Camden Curd led Alma with 13 points. Nathan Hawbaker paced Siloam Springs (6-17, 0-9) with a game-high 16 points.

ATKINS 61, DOVER 51 Jaden Martin launched 17 points to bolster Atkins (13-10, 7-6 3A-5). Zahyer Clemons counted 13 points and nine rebounds, and Lucas Sims came up with 12 points and four assists for the Red Devils.

BALD KNOB 77, CONCORD 67 Mika Comer scored 16 of his 30 points in the first half of a strong win for Bald Knob (21-5). Micah Story had all 19 of his points in the first two quarters for the Bulldogs. Eli Tate paced Concord (25-6) with 16 points. Tyson Conner and Darrell Reed both had 12 points, and Reece Bracey connected for 10 points for the Pirates.

BAY 79, MARSHALL 67 Evan Stotts cleaned up with 25 points, and Justin Brannen hung up 22 points as Bay (23-13) shocked the Bobcats. Kaden Hartley had 18 points for the Yellowjackets.

BENTON 69, HOT SPRINGS 55 Terrion Burgess stacked up 35 points and 12 rebounds to keep Benton (22-4, 12-0 5A-South) perfect in the conference.

BERRYVILLE 53, GRAVETTE 48 Berryville used a 20-5 run in the second quarter to take the lead, then held off Gravette in the second half to take the 4A-1 Conference win at Lion Arena. The outburst helped the Bobcats claim a 26-22 halftime lead, but the Lions pulled within 36-35 before Berryville pulled out the win. Peyton Smith had 17 for Berryville while Noah Houghton added 15, 11 in the fourth quarter. Gunnar Woolard led Gravette with 16 points, while Jace Sandoval had 12.

BERGMAN 61, VALLEY SPRINGS 49 Bergman outscored Valley Springs 22-9 in the second quarter and pulled away. The outburst helped the Panthers (27-8, 10-1 3A-1) turn a three-point lead into a 39-23 halftime cushion, and they led 47-35 after three quarters. Dylan Friend had 20 for Bergman, followed by Sawyer Schubert with 17 and Bryson Bauer with 10.

BLYTHEVILLE 82, WYNNE 44 Jeremiah Wells handled things with 25 points as Blytheville (11-13, 8-8 4A-3) rolled. Johmire Guyton finished with 20 points, and Elijah Donnerson packed up 19 points for the Chickasaws.

BOONEVILLE 58, DANVILLE 32 Noah Harrel led the way with 18 points in a blowout for Booneville (14-6, 9-3 3A-4), which has won four consecutive games. Dax Goff had 12 points, and both Colter Fisher and Cody Sum each scored nine points for the Bearcats. Alex Mullins had 10 points to pace Danville (9-18, 3-10).

CABOT 70, CONWAY 58 Braydon Hall had 24 points and seven rebounds as Cabot (10-14, 4-3 6A-Central) took down the Wampus Cats. Parker Hines scored 12 points, and Grant Goddard delivered 9 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Panthers.

CORNING 61, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 44 Jayce Couch had 26 points on senior night for Corning (18-9). Luke Blanchard scored 17 points, and Spencer Blachard tossed in nine points for the Bobcats.

DARDANELLE 52, FOUNTAIN LAKE 48 Nick Johnson came up with 14 points for Fountain Lake (14-14, 5-10 4A-4), which couldn't recover from a 33-27, halftime deficit. Dillon Dettmering had 13 points, and Wyatt Clem put in 11 points for the Cobras.

DUMAS 70, McGEHEE 49 Tommy Reddick's 23 points allowed Dumas (23-4, 11-1 3A-8) to clinch a conference championship. Raylen Spratt had 19 points, and Joseph Jones contributed eight points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats.

EMERSON 65, FOREMAN 33 Tray Griffin slipped in 22 points and nine rebounds to boost Emerson (18-10, 9-5 1A-8). Mason Rich had 13 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists, and Henry Robinson notched 13 points and four steals for the Pirates.

FARMINGTON 86, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 39 Jaxon Berry put out 32 points and nine rebounds in another easy night for Farmington (27-2, 13-0 4A-1). Layne Taylor had 23 points, and Maddox Teeter chimed in with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists for the Cardinals.

HIGHLAND 51, CAVE CITY 48 Noah Powell dropped in 16 points to carry Highland (11-15) on the road. Lance Burris contributed 11 points for the Rebels, who stopped a four-game losing streak.

IZARD COUNTY 84, RURAL SPECIAL 44 Keaton Melton drilled 10 three-pointers to finish with 30 points in a nonconference beating for Izard County (19-8). Gabe Spray scored 19 points, and Sebastian Robbins chimed in with 10 points for the Cougars.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 75, LONOKE 36 J.J. Andrews had 32 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals for Little Rock Christian (19-7, 12-1 4A-5), which held on to the top spot in the conference. Landren Blocker tallied 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals for the Warriors.

MAMMOTH SPRING 63, SALEM 55 Five players had at least 10 points for Mammoth Spring (24-7) as it outlasted the Greyhounds. Garet O'Dell scored 15 points, and Blake Rogers followed with 13 points for the Bears. Caleb Michaels added 12 points while Braxton Sneed and Ayden Matheny netted 11 points and 10 points, respectively, in the win. Marleigh Sellars and Olivia Dockins both had 11 points for Salem (21-6). Callie Hall added 10 points.

MARIANNA 62, McCRORY 22 LeSean Gamble had 20 points as Marianna (16-4, 14-0 2A-6) capped an undefeated run through league play for the second straight season. Laquincy Allen added 16 points for the Trojans.

MAUMELLE 74, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 65 Markalon Rochell finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for Maumelle (14-10, 9-2 5A-Central), which stayed a half-game back of first-place Vilonia in the conference standings. Malik McGuire had 19 points and 12 rebounds while Jabob Lanier posted 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets. Darren Fleming also ended with 10 points for Maumelle. Dallas Thomas kept Parkview (13-11, 7-3) close with 26 points. Jayden Slaughter scored 12 points, Ayden Hansberry sent in 11 points, and Drake Marbley totaled 10 points for the Patriots.

MILLS 69, CROSSETT 41 Jaeir Hardwell piled up 14 points, 4 steals and 3 assists for Mills (19-8, 11-0 4A-8), winners of 12 games in a row. Anthony Hester dropped 11 points, Zaylin Rowland and Joseph Bell both scored 10 points, and Maziyah Curry tallied nine points for the Comets.

MOUNTAIN HOME 54, HARRISON 53, OT McGee Harris hit a shot from just inside the half-court line to propel Mountain Home (18-7, 6-3 5A-West) in overtime. Blaine Tate had 18 points, 6 assists and 5 steals, and Braiden Dewey notched 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bombers. Ryder McClain also scored 12 points for Mountain Home. Ryder Scribner finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, and hit three free throws in the final 3.1 seconds to send the game to overtime. Cole Cecil added 19 points for Harrison (16-9, 4-5).

OMAHA 60, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 47 Dylan Greenwood collected 23 points to push Omaha (21-13) past the Patriots. Noah Morrison scored 16 points, and Briar Whitehurst followed with 13 points for the Warriors.

OZARK MOUNTAIN 59, LEAD HILL 46 Ozark Mountain bolted to an early 27-13 lead and went to post a nonconference win over Lead Hill. Tate Dixon had 18 points and Kooper Baker 16 for the Bears, who enjoyed a 32-19 halftime cushion and a 49-35 lead after three quarters. Alex Gray had 15 for Lead Hill, followed by Nolan Turner with 13 and and Haygan Dotson with 10.

PINE BLUFF 71, WHITE HALL 50 Braylin Hall stepped up with 19 points, including six three-pointers, as Pine Bluff 17-5, 10-2 5A-South) crushed its Jefferson County foes. Austyn Dendy had 18 points, and Randy Emerson provided 16 points for the Zebras, who'll face Benton on Friday.

RECTOR 68, MANILA 58 Cooper Rabjohn drilled 10 three-pointers and scored 34 points to get Rector (12-13) back on track. Cash Lindsey scored 17 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and handed out 5 assists for the Cougars.

RIVERCREST 71, OSCEOLA 68 Jayden Young put up 19 points, and Buddah Harris claimed 18 points as Rivercrest (23-2, 12-0 3A-3) eeked out a win over its rivals. Vonta Washington had 15 points for the Colts.

ROSE BUD 75, NEWPORT 39 Rose Bud (11-13) didn't have any trouble with the Greyhounds, with Bryce Walls leading the charge with 25 points. Jayden Bell and Blake Bradley scored 12 points apiece while Brayden Reedy notched 10 points for the Ramblers. Aamonii Wren came up with 17 points for Newport (4-21).

SHIRLEY 75, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 70 Tyler Spencer gathered in 21 points, and J.J. Vasquez squeezed out 18 points as Shirley (16-8) survived in a close one with the Hornets. Williams Jackson scored 15 points, and Tayler Spencer grabbed 14 points for the Blue Devils. Haze Hulse put in 24 points, and Jackson Thorn churned out 22 points for South Side Bee Branch (12-23). Case Walls also scored 11 points in the loss.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 62, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 43 Hudson Rorex rallied Sloan-Hendrix (27-8) with 22 points as it beat the Mustangs. Cade Marshall had 15 points, and Dallas Durham scored 13 points for the Greyhounds.

VALLEY VIEW 87, PARAGOULD 66 Josh Burnett had 23 points to lead Valley View (16-8, 7-2 5A-East) to its fourth straight victory.

VAN BUREN 77, GREENWOOD 43 Trenton Cooley finished with 31 points and seven steals in a 34-point thumping for Van Buren (18-7, 7-2 5A-West). Jaxon Cazzell scored 12 points, Alexander Denton had 11 points, and Glavine McDonald latched on with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for the Pointers. Presson Payton had 12 points for Greenwood (4-12, 3-6).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 64, SACRED HEART 34 Jacob Carlton had 19 points, and Max Gipson mustered up 18 points in a mercy rule for West Side Greers Ferry (15-14). Slade Engle added 11 points for the Eagles. Luke Paladino broke free for 14 points for Sacred Heart (7-19).

WONDERVIEW 74, ARK. SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 28 Lance Carr had 12 points and six rebounds to support Wonderview (19-7, 9-1 1A-4), which clinched a piece of the district crown for the fourth consecutive season. Zack Kissire added 10 points for the Daredevils.