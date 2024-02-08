Royal appears after cancer diagnosis Stray dog attacks 11 in Japan city park Kashmir militants fire at Indian workers 7 die, 48 missing after Filipino landslide





Royal appears after cancer diagnosis

LONDON -- Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife, Kate, was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

Speaking about his families' health scares in public for the first time, the 41-year-old heir to the throne thanked the public for their "kind messages of support" at a charity gala dinner. Earlier in the day, he performed an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," William told the gala dinner for London's Air Ambulance Charity. "It means a great deal to us all."

"It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all," he added jokingly.

The royal, who is a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, met fellow pilots and chatted with guests including Hollywood star Tom Cruise at the black-tie event.

William temporarily stepped away from public duties last month to help care for Kate and their three young children following her operation for an undisclosed condition. The Princess of Wales, formerly Kate Middleton, isn't expected to resume public duties until April.

Charles' cancer diagnosis earlier this week is putting extra pressure on the royal family, with the king suspending his public appearances to focus on treatment and recovery. While receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, Charles will continue with behind-the-scenes work such as reviewing and signing state papers.

Stray dog attacks 11 in Japan city park

TOKYO -- A stray dog attacked 11 people, most of them children playing in a park north of Tokyo, on Wednesday, causing minor injuries, fire officials said.

Fire department personnel rushed to the site after receiving a call from police requesting an ambulance for a man in his 40s who was bitten by a dog at the park in a residential area of Isezaki city in Gunma prefecture, about 60 miles northwest of Tokyo.

Nine of the attacked people were children aged 7 to 10 and the 10th victim was an adult, the Isezaki fire department said.

Most of the victims were bitten in their legs, it said. Several were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The department said police caught the dog and were investigating the case.

Kashmir militants fire at Indian workers

SRINAGAR, India -- Militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir fired at two workers from the northern state of Punjab, killing one and wounding another, police said Wednesday.

Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for the attack in Srinagar. Officials did not immediately give further details.

Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted killings since October 2019, two months after New Delhi stripped the region of its semi-autonomy, removed inherited protections on land and jobs and cracked down on dissent and press freedom.

Dozens of Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, have been killed in the attacks that also have targeted Muslim village councilors, police officers and civilians.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi's rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels' goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

7 die, 48 missing after Filipino landslide

MANILA, Philippines -- A landslide in the southern Philippines left at least seven villagers dead and 48 others missing, including miners waiting in buses for a ride home, officials said Wednesday.

Army troops, police and volunteers rescued 31 residents who were injured when the landslide hit the mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province Tuesday night. The search resumed Wednesday after it was suspended overnight due to fears of more landslides, officials said.

More than 750 families have been moved to evacuation centers, disaster response officials said.

Among the missing were 27 miners who had been waiting in two buses to be driven home when the landslide hit, Davao de Oro provincial spokesperson Edward Macapili said. Several miners jumped out windows or dashed away and survived.

Torrential rains that swamped the region in recent weeks have eased and the weather had been clear in previous days, Macapili said.

"It happened so fast," he said by phone. "They suddenly saw the landslide cascading directly toward them."

Earthquakes in recent months damaged buildings in the southeast, and more than a dozen villagers had died in recent weeks from flooding and landslides, according to disaster response officials.

--Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

