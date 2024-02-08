Sanders picks Department of Corrections’ chief of staff to lead agency





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders picked Department of Corrections Chief of Staff Lindsay Wallace to serve as the agency's secretary, the governor's office announced Thursday.

The decision came after Sanders and Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness met Wednesday, the governor's office said in a news release. Sanders also spoke with each of the board's members.

Wallace began working with the state in 2007, writing policy for the Department of Human Services and shifting to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission's legal section two years later. She joined the Corrections Department in 2019 as the state Sentencing Commission director, and began in her role as chief of staff for the agency in 2020.

Wallace said she considers it an honor to be chosen by Sanders to lead this Department "and enact her bold vision for Arkansas' corrections system." She also said she was committed to working with the state's stakeholders, as well as the governor, the Legislature and the Board of Corrections.

"Throughout my years in criminal justice work, I've seen how the status quo has failed crime victims, failed public safety, and failed our state," she said in the release.

Sanders described her appointment as placing the Corrections Department under "qualified leadership."

"I know that Lindsay has the experience to lead the Department and will work diligently to expand prison capacity and end the failed policy of catch and early release," the governor said in the release.

Check back for further information.



