Schedule and Scores

High school basketball
Today's games
4A-8
Mills at Stuttgart
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian at Baptist Prep
Maumelle Charter at Atkins
Mayflower at Lamar
Perryville at Dover
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at McGehee
Drew Central at DeWitt
Lake Village at Smackover
Wednesday's scores
GIRLS
6A-Central
Cabot 65, Bryant 45
5A-Central
Little Rock Christian 66, Little Rock Parkview 44
Vilonia 67, eStem 28
4A-8
Star City 51, Hamburg 37
BOYS
6A-Central
Bryant 51, Cabot 48
5A-Central
Vilonia 73, eStem 64
Tuesday's scores
GIRLS
6A-Central
Conway 66, Cabot 61
Little Rock Central 48, Bryant 41
North Little Rock 71, Little Rock Southwest 47
6A-West
Bentonville 65, Bentonville West 31
Fayetteville 56, Springdale 39
Rogers Heritage 43, Fort Smith Southside 37
Fort Smith Northside 70, Rogers 53
5A-Central
Little Rock Christian 78, eStem 28
Little Rock Parkview 37, Maumelle 29
Mount St. Mary 43, Sylvan Hills 30
Vilonia 51, Beebe 28
5A-East
Greene County Tech 48, Batesville 41
Nettleton 60, Marion 41
Valley View 56, Paragould 24
Searcy 52, West Memphis 42
5A-South
Sheridan 66, El Dorado 26
Benton 53, Hot Springs 20
Lake Hamilton 56,Hot Springs Lakeside 55
White Hall 52, Pine Bluff 17
5A-West
Siloam Springs 43, Alma 39
Russellville 64, Greenbrier 35
Greenwood 59, Van Buren 34
Mountain Home 57, Harrison 32
4A-1
Gravette 71, Berryville 49
Farmington 66, Shiloh Christian 30
Pea Ridge 68, Huntsville 49
Gentry 56, Prairie Grove 31
4A-3
Wynne 54, Blytheville 48
Brookland 34, Pocahontas 24
Jonesboro Westside 66, Southside Batesville 53
Forrest City 86, Trumann 39
4A-4
Dardanelle 44, Fountain Lake 35
Mena 47, Waldron 30
Ozark 41, Pottsville 28
4A-5
Pulaski Academy 74, Clinton 45
Bauxite 53, Little Rock Hall 47
4A-7
Camden Fairview 44, Ashdown 25
Nashville 68, De Queen 18
Arkadelphia 56, Hope 17
Magnolia 52, Malvern 36
4A-8
Mills 59, Crossett 29
Hamburg 61, Stuttgart 53
Star City 50, Warren 30
Watson Chapel 54, Monticello 34
3A-1
Elkins 50, Green Forest 43
West Fork 61, Flippin 53
Bergman 74, Valley Springs 42
3A-3
Osceola 58, Rivercrest 57
3A-4
Hackett 48, Cedarville 37
Charleston 58, Paris 47
Booneville 51, Danville 32
Cossatot River 39, Two Rivers 27
3A-5
Baptist Prep 55, Maumelle Charter 48
Dover 60, Atkins 33
Lamar 58, Central Arkansas Christian 31
Mayflower 55, Perryville 41
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 38, Harding Academy 37
3A-7
Fouke 61, Jessieville 56
Centerpoint 59, Genoa Central 22
Benton Harmony Grove 33, Glen Rose 30
Bismarck 51, Prescott 44
3A-8
Drew Central 54, Lake Village 27
McGehee 48, Dumas 45
Camden Harmony Grove 37, Smackover 26
2A-1
Life Way Christian 48, Greenland 45
2A-4
Lavaca 46, Hector 31
Mansfield 67, Magazine 32
2A-5
Bigelow 42, Poyen 25
Conway Christian 53, Cutter-Morning Star 34
Conway St. Joseph 37, Magnet Cove 29
2A-6
Marianna 52, McCrory 32
2A-8
Fordyce 50, Junction City 18
Ouachita 30, Gurdon 18
Parkers Chapel 67, Woodlawn 41
1A-1W
County Line 36, Mulberry 32
Thaden 51, St. Paul 28
1A-4
Wonderview 62, Ark. School for the Deaf 18
1A-7
Mount Ida 65, Oden 18
1A-8
Hermitage 50, Hampton 39
Nonconference
Acorn 84, Umpire 22
Augusta 71, Guy-Perkins 26
Barton 58, Lonoke 53
Bradford 55, White County Central 32
Caddo Hills 65, Nevada 49
Concord 65, Bald Knob 55
Corning 56, Crowley's Ridge 16
Cotter 54, Jasper 49
Cross County 64, Carlisle 30
Des Arc 54, Brinkley 38
Emerson 74, Foreman 41
Harrisburg 78, Midland 37
Heber Springs 66, Clarksville 30
Highland 40, Cave City 24
Johnson County Westside 55, Oark 14
Jonesboro 73, Marmaduke 43
Kingston 59, Yellville-Summit 53
Kirby 45, Dierks 35
Mammoth Spring 51, Salem 47
Marked Tree 72, Clarendon 32
Marshall 62, Rector 52
Mountain Pine 58, Horatio 44
Mountainburg 60, Union Christian 30
Murfreesboro 53, Lafayette County 34
Norfork 64, Melbourne 52
Ozark Mountain 59, Lead Hill 53
Pangburn 48, Calico Rock 38
Providence Academy 68, Omaha 37
Riverside 76, Hillcrest 31
Rose Bud 55, Newport 47
Sacred Heart 68, West Side Greers Ferry 62
Sloan-Hendrix 46, Buffalo Island Central 38
South Side Bee Branch 58, Shirley 46
Taylor 67, Spring Hill 39
Viola 49, Tuckerman 41
Walnut Ridge 48, Gosnell 25
BOYS
6A-Central
Cabot 70, Conway 58
Bryant 52, Little Rock Central 50
North Little Rock 76, Little Rock Southwest 58
6A-West
Bentonville West 37, Bentonville 34
Springdale 54, Fayetteville 49
Rogers Heritage 64, Fort Smith Southside 53
Fort Smith Northside 74, Rogers 64
5A-Central
Maumelle 74, Little Rock Parkview 65
Sylvan Hills 54, Little Rock Catholic 52
Vilonia 54, Beebe 36
5A-East
Batesville 54, Greene County Tech 48
Nettleton 66, Marion 59
Valley View 87, Paragould 66
West Memphis 55, Searcy 42
5A-South
El Dorado 61, Sheridan 59
Benton 69, Hot Springs 55
Lake Hamilton 73, Hot Springs Lakeside 64
Pine Bluff 71, White Hall 50
5A-West
Alma 49, Siloam Springs 43
Russellville 60, Greenbrier 56
Van Buren 77, Greenwood 43
Mountain Home 54, Harrison 53
4A-1
Berryville 53, Gravette 48
Farmington 86, Shiloh Christian 39
Pea Ridge 60, Huntsville 58
Prairie Grove 57, Gentry 34
4A-3
Blytheville 82, Wynne 44
Brookland 70, Pocahontas 30
Jonesboro Westside 66, Southside Batesville 39
Forrest City 80, Trumann 53
4A-4
Subiaco Academy 66, Clarksville 47
Dardanelle 52, Fountain Lake 48
Waldron 66, Mena 60
Pottsville 59, Ozark 52
4A-5
Clinton 69, Pulaski Academy 58
Heber Springs 69, LISA Academy West 61
Little Rock Christian 76, Lonoke 35
Little Rock Hall 59, Bauxite 40
4A-7
Camden Fairview 65, Ashdown 33
Nashville 78, De Queen 52
Arkadelphia 65, Hope 48
Magnolia 74, Malvern 34
4A-8
Mills 69, Crossett 41
Stuttgart 64, Hamburg 54
Warren 69, Star City 64
Watson Chapel 42, Monticello 40
3A-1
Elkins 58, Green Forest 29
West Fork 73, Flippin 68
Bergman 61, Valley Springs 49
3A-3
Rivercrest 71, Osceola 68
3A-4
Hackett 70, Cedarville 30
Charleston 61, Paris 42
Booneville 58, Danville 32
Cossatot River 82, Two Rivers 66
3A-5
Maumelle Charter 68, Baptist Prep 35
Atkins 61, Dover 51
Central Arkansas Christian 69, Lamar 47
Mayflower 73, Perryville 42
3A-6
Harding Academy 57, Episcopal Collegiate 54
3A-7
Jessieville 55, Fouke 43
Centerpoint 66, Genoa Central 40
Benton Harmony Grove 54, Glen Rose 53
Prescott 58, Bismarck 47
3A-8
Lake Village 44, Drew Central 41
Dumas 70, McGehee 49
Camden Harmony Grove 67, Smackover 61
2A-1
Greenland 58, Life Way Christian 47
Eureka Springs 68, Haas Hall Rogers 53
2A-4
Lavaca 46, Hector 44
Mansfield 72, Magazine 53
2A-5
Bigelow 56, Poyen 43
Cutter-Morning Star 57, Conway Christian 41
Conway St. Joseph 46, Magnet Cove 30
2A-6
Marianna 62, McCrory 21
2A-8
Fordyce 77, Junction City 76
Ouachita 82, Gurdon 16
Woodlawn 62, Parkers Chapel 31
1A-1W
Founders Classical 65, Decatur 42
County Line 69, Mulberry 48
Thaden 63, St. Paul 50
The New School 61, Ozark Catholic 43
1A-4
Wonderview 74, Ark. School for the Deaf 28
1A-7
Mount Ida 57, Oden 49
1A-8
Hermitage 70, Hampton 63
Nonconference
Acorn 64, Umpire 38
Augusta 71, Guy-Perkins 25
Bald Knob 77, Concord 67
Bay 79, Marshall 67
Brinkley 55, Des Arc 21
Carlisle 62, Cross County 48
Corning 61, Crowley's Ridge 44
Emerson 65, Foreman 33
Gosnell 59, Walnut Ridge 54
Harrisburg 67, Midland 43
Highland 51, Cave City 48
Hillcrest 49, Riverside 45
Hoxie 67, Ridgefield Christian 43
Izard County 84, Rural Special 44
Jasper 71, Cotter 48
Johnson County Westside 59, Oark 33
Kingston 57, Yellville-Summit 51
Kirby 48, Dierks 43
Mammoth Spring 63, Salem 58
Marked Tree 56, Clarendon 20
Marmaduke 69, Armorel 36
Melbourne 81, Norfork 50
Nevada 60, Caddo Hills 44
Omaha 60, Providence Academy 47
Ozark Mountain 59, Lead Hill 46
Pangburn 74, Calico Rock 46
Rector 68, Manila 58
Rose Bud 75, Newport 39
Shirley 75, South Side Bee Branch 70
Sloan-Hendrix 62, Buffalo Island Central 43
Spring Hill 76, Taylor 73
Union Christian 57, Mountainburg 50
West Side Greers Ferry 64, Sacred Heart 34
White County Central 52, Bradford 44