Texas police say assault was hate crime Haley spurned in Nevada GOP primary Pentagon weighs Ospreys’ return to flight Colorado derailment, spill contained

Texas police say assault was hate crime

AUSTIN, Texas -- The stabbing of a 23-year-old Palestinian American who advocates say was attacked near the University of Texas campus while riding in a truck displaying support for Palestine merits the label of a hate crime, Austin police announced Wednesday.

Bert Baker, 36, was arrested following the Sunday evening attack on Zacharia Doar, who was hospitalized. Baker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Wednesday their Hate Crimes Review Committee had determined that the stabbing met the definition of a hate crime. Prosecutors will make the final decision on whether to enhance the offense.

The Travis County district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

An arrest affidavit said Baker, who was on a bicycle, rode up to the truck Doar and three others were riding in, opened the tailgate and doors and yelled racial slurs at them. The group exited the truck and approached Baker, who punched Doar in the shoulders, the affidavit said.

A fight ensued, with Baker eventually pulling out a knife and stabbing Doar in the rib, the affidavit said.

Baker was being held on $100,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Haley spurned in Nevada GOP primary

LAS VEGAS -- Nikki Haley was swamped in Nevada's symbolic Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the "none of these candidates" option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former U.N. ambassador.

Front-runner Donald Trump didn't compete in Tuesday's primary, which doesn't award any delegates needed to win the GOP nomination.

The former president is instead focused on caucuses that will be held today. Haley became the first presidential candidate from either party to lose a race to "none of these candidates" since that option was introduced in Nevada in 1975.

The Associated Press declared "none of these candidates" the winner at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday based on initial vote results that showed it with a significant lead over Haley in seven counties across the state, including in the two most populous counties.

There was also a Democratic primary Tuesday that President Joe Biden easily won against author Marianne Williamson and a handful of less-known challengers. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota was not on the ballot.

Biden issued a statement thanking Nevada voters for their support.

Pentagon weighs Ospreys' return to flight

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon believes it has identified the mechanical failure that led to a fatal crash of an Osprey aircraft in Japan and the grounding of the fleet for two months, a U.S. defense official told The Associated Press. It is now weighing how the aircraft can be returned to service.

The Pentagon's Joint Safety Council is now working with the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps on their plans to get Osprey crews ready to fly again, said Navy Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, chairman of the council and commander of Naval Safety Command.

The Air Force investigation is continuing into the Nov. 29 Air Force special operations command CV-22 crash, which killed eight service members. The crash led to a rare grounding on Dec. 6 of about 400 Osprey aircraft across the three services. Japan also grounded its fleet of 14 Ospreys following the crash.

The official who said the mechanical failure had been identified declined to say what the failure was. It has opened the door to discussions on return to flight because mitigations can be put in place. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Alyssa Myers said the service is cooperating closely with the Air Force and Navy "to make an informed decision for the MV-22's return to flight. The safety and well-being of our personnel and the reliability of the V-22 continues to be a priority in our discussions as we determine our return to flight."

Williamson ends presidential campaign

WASHINGTON -- Self-help author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson on Wednesday announced the end of her long-shot Democratic challenge to President Joe Biden.

The 71-year-old onetime spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey contemplated suspending her campaign last month after winning just 5,000 votes in New Hampshire's primary, writing that she "had to decide whether now is the time for a dignified exit or continue on our campaign journey."

But Williamson ultimately opted to continue on for two more primaries. She won just 2% of the vote in South Carolina and about 3% in Nevada.

"I hope future candidates will take what works for them, drinking from the well of information we prepared," Williamson wrote in announcing the end of her bid. "My team and I brought to the table some great ideas, and I will take pleasure when I see them live on in campaigns and candidates yet to be created."

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is the last nationally known Democrat still running against Biden, who has scored blowout victories in South Carolina and Nevada and easily won in New Hampshire -- despite not being on the ballot -- after his allies mounted a write-in campaign.



