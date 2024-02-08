Tigers get revenge by whipping Tide

AUBURN, Ala. -- Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome dominated around the basket and Auburn set a program free throw record.

Not a bad way to get back at your rival.

Williams scored a career-high 26 points, Broome had 24 and No. 12 Auburn made a school-record 40 free throws in a 99-81 victory over 16th-ranked Alabama on Wednesday night to move into a tie atop the SEC.

The Tigers (19-4, 8-2) are tied for first with the Crimson Tide (16-7, 8-2) and No. 15 South Carolina, a half-game ahead of sixth-ranked Tennessee (7-2).

"I felt like going in, this game was clearly the biggest regular-season game we've had this year because if Alabama gets this one they're two games up on us and we're probably not in the championship race," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "And we'd like to still be in it. So we put ourselves in a position where at least we're still in it."

The Tigers held the nation's top scoring offense to 37% shooting two weeks after Alabama snapped its in-state rival's 11-game winning streak with a 79-75 win in Tuscaloosa.

This time it was Auburn grabbing a 14-point lead by halftime and never relinquishing control with huge games from both big men.

The Tigers made 80% of their 50 free throw attempts.

In other games involving men's Top 25 teams, Dalton Knecht had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists to lead No. 6 Tennessee to an 88-68 victory over LSU. Zakai Zeigler had 17 points, 9 assists and 5 steals and Jordan Gainey came off the bench to score 18 for the Volunteers (17-5, 7-2). The Tigers (12-10, 4-5) were led by Will Baker with 16 points. Derek Fountain scored 11. ... Mark Mitchell had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Notre Dame 71-53. Freshman Caleb Foster added 13 points for the Blue Devils (17-5, 8-3), who were coming off an emotional loss at third-ranked rival North Carolina. That was a performance that left second-year Coach Jon Scheyer frustrated by his team's inability to raise its intensity in in a marquee road matchup to match that of the Tar Heels. Markus Burton scored 19 points for the Fighting Irish (7-16, 2-10). ... Dug McDaniel scored 16 points, including three free throws in the final 19 seconds, to help Michigan hold on for a 72-68 win over No. 11 Wisconsin. The Wolverines (8-15, 3-9) had lost five in a row and 10 of their last 11 games. The Badgers (16-7, 8-4) have lost a season-high three consecutive games and struggled to make three-pointers for the second game in a row. ... Josh Oduro had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Devin Carter added 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Providence rallied to beat No. 19 Creighton 91-87 in overtime. Carter made five three-pointers to help the Friars (15-8, 6-6) end a two-game skid and improve to 2-2 against ranked teams this season. Creighton (16-7, 7-5) dropped its second in a row despite 14 of-29 three-point shooting.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as No. 11 UConn gave Coach Geno Auriemma his 1,200th career victory, routing Seton Hall 67-34. Freshman Ashlynn Shade hit five three-pointers and scored 17 points and Paige Bueckers had 11 of her 13 in the second half for the Huskies (20-4, 12-0), who reached 20 wins for the 31st consecutive season. Auriemma joins former Duke men's Coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Stanford's Tara VanDerveer (1,206) as the only coaches in Division I history with 1,200 wins. I'Yanna Lops had nine points for Seton Hall (13-10, 5-7). ... Skylar Vann scored 17 points, Payton Verhulst added 14 and No. 24 Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to defeat TCU 72-55. The first-place Sooners (16-6, 10-1) led 31-27 after a first half in which they shot 38.7% with 4 of 10 from three-point distance.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma talks with his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



UConn head coach Geno Auriemma gestures to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



UConn head coach Geno Auriemma calls out to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) grabs a rebound away from Seton Hall forward Kae Satterfield (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 in Hartford, Conn. (Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant via AP)

