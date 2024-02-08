Two arrested in Franklin County trespassing case; animal rescue group says it was trying to save dogs

ALTUS -- The arrest of two women in Franklin County on suspicion of trespassing has sparked controversy amid accusations of animal abuse.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page Wednesday that deputies arrested Mary McKinney, 29, and Connie McMillan, 73, on Tuesday after an investigation showing picture evidence of them being on a property on Carbon Plant Road that neither woman owned and was marked with "no trespassing" signs.

Deputies also cited Buddy Ruggero, 40, for criminal trespass Monday after he admitted to entering the same property, according to the post.

"After further investigation, it was found that the persons who had been charged with trespassing, and others who were loitering in the area, were entering the property in an attempt to retrieve puppies from under an abandoned house," the post states. "Several stories came out about abuse to animals, but the facts of the case were quickly uncovered."

The Artemis Project, a no-kill animal rescue group in Sebastian County, reported on its own Facebook page Wednesday that McKinney and McMillan have been released from the Franklin County jail in Ozark. The group identified McKinney in an earlier post as one of its volunteers and reported she had been arrested while rescuing a female dog and her puppies.

The post states during the demolition of an empty building, a portion of the building fell on a mother dog.

"She was paralyzed, drug further off the property and left there to die. Our volunteer offered and attempted to save the puppies and was arrested," the Artemis Project post states.

The Sheriff's Office stated Altus Mayor Veronica Post contacted the city's Police Department last week in reference to an injured dog on the property. Police contacted the owner and advised him of this.

The owner then went to the property, which featured a "dilapidated and unsafe house," and reportedly saw several unknown people on the house's porch, according to the Sheriff's Office's post. The injured dog was missing. It was later found and Ruggero took it. Several puppies were also reportedly under the house and being fed by the owner for several days, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Altus police ordered Ruggero to not trespass on the property again during this time, the post states. However, Ruggero did exactly that, stealing two puppies in the process, according to the Sheriff's Office. The property owner continued feeding the puppies and tried catching them to give them away. He had also dismantled the front porch to try to deter trespassing and help prevent trespassers from being injured.

Altus police requested the Sheriff's Office as backup at about 8 p.m. Tuesday concerning someone near the property threatening the owner with a firearm, according to the Sheriff's Office. The subject left the area before the authorities arrived, but they found about 20 people standing across the street from the property, yelling "profanities and threats" at the owner, who was trying to catch the puppies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The investigation found that at no time were any animals, specifically the dogs and puppies in question, abused or endangered by anyone involved," the post states. "All of the puppies have been retrieved from under the house by the property owner, and are currently being checked by a veterinarian. The puppies appear to be very healthy and well fed. All of the puppies have been adopted."

The Artemis Project wrote in response to the Sheriff's Office's statement on Facebook it didn't have any proof of the puppies being adopted out.