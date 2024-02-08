What do we do?

The 2024 political cycle has fully begun, and many people are questioning whether any effort they make to contradict the false narratives, the "burn it down" chants of the radical right, and the unchecked, ignominious behavior of our former president will make a difference.

Though I understand their concern, I believe our efforts will make a difference, even if progressives do not dominate in the fall elections, which I have hope they will. (Well, maybe "dominate" is a strong word; how about "squeak by"?) We press on because we are patriots; we are willing to fight on because we believe this country is worth fighting for.

So we ask, "What are we to do?" Here are my 10 actionable suggestions for defending our democracy against the ultraconservative radical right that poses an existential threat to our freedom. Feel free to add your own and share them.

Join an interfaith group. I find it broadens my perspective and shows respect for other cultures, and I feel less alone.

Support physically a candidate, issue, or governmental policy change. Even when I lose, I am part of the solution, not the problem. Just making a campaign button and wearing it matters.

Show up on the steps of the state Capitol in solidarity. Nothing keeps my optimism fired up more than a rally for a good cause. I meet new people, young people, passionate people who lift my spirits. I share my stories about the '60s, and they listen, and then they share theirs and I listen.

Help with voter registration efforts. My presence still speaks to faith in the system, which I am not yet ready to abandon.

Become a part of community projects that expose me to diverse people and ideas. It is much harder for me to demonize people (and them to demonize me) when we are doing work together with--not just "to" or "for"--our neighbors.

Support public education by volunteering in a real school. My church's personal close relationship with our nearby elementary school gives me a chance to help feed kids, mentor kids, be a greeter at start of school, and support teachers.

Educate myself. Whether it's long-form journalism, a book, a lecture, or a podcast, I try to ask, "What did I learn? How do I fact-check this? And what should I be doing with that information?"

Honor my truth with conviction and courage, by speaking out in opposition to a statement I know is wrong. I do not have to accuse someone who has another viewpoint, but instead simply call them out, saying, "That has not been my experience."

Focus more of my energies on the undecideds, the independents, and less on the radicalized. Though we may not agree on any number of issues, it is possible for us to find common ground.

Take the long view. In reading the threads of history regarding our country, I take some comfort in the long view. We have been at this pivotal place in our history countless times before when ignominious individuals in raw ambition, greed, or a narcissistic thirst for power used fear to threaten our democracy. No doubt we will be again. But this time is on our watch; we must act.

Dana F. Steward is a retired writing teacher from Sherwood and editor of the nature anthology "A Rough Sort of Beauty: Reflections on the Natural Heritage of Arkansas."