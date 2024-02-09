Adding Gafford a plus for Mavericks





NEW YORK -- With two roster-reshaping trades, the Mavericks on Thursday significantly reinforced their center and wing positions and signaled an all-in intent to make a deep playoff run.

A person with knowledge of both transactions confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Thursday the acquisitions of 6-10 center Daniel Gafford (Arkansas Razorbacks) from Washington and 6-7 power forward P.J. Washington from Charlotte. Both deals are pending formal league approval.

Both are 25. Both are under contract for two seasons beyond this one. Their additions make Dallas deeper, more athletic and rugged, but give Coach Jason Kidd more lineup versatility.

Thursday marked Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison's third NBA trade deadline and third dramatic roster revamp, but these moves indicate a greater win-now urgency -- and risk, given the draft assets Dallas traded, limiting future roster-maneuvering.

In exchange for Washington, the Mavericks will send to Charlotte summer acquisitions Grant Williams and Seth Curry -- and, most significantly, their 2027 first-round pick, the only first-round pick they had available to trade through 2030.

To get Gafford, Dallas is sending backup center Richaun Holmes to the Wizards with a 2024 first-round pick that it acquired on Thursday from Oklahoma City in exchange for a swap of 2028 first-round picks between OKC and Dallas.

Gafford will team with rookie center Dereck Lively II to form a young and formidable 1-2 center combination. Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Wizards this season.

Perhaps almost as significant, Gafford has played in 45 of Washington's 50 games this season; and played in all but four Wizards games last season. That is important reinforcement for an injury-racked Dallas team that has lost more than 130 player games to injury, including the 14 games missed by 19-year-old Lively.

Gafford is owed roughly $27.8 million over the next two seasons after signing a three-year extension in 2021 -- by no means bank-breaking money, but salary the Wizards don't need to be spending when, at 9-41, they hold the second-worst record in the NBA and are going to be bottom-dwellers by design for the next few seasons.

Gafford, an Arkansas native from El Dorado whose family often attended his games in Dallas as the most convenient location to visit on the NBA circuit, heads to what looks like an excellent fit on paper. The Mavericks sit in eighth place in the Western Conference despite paying All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving a combined $77 million this season and are desperate to add size and defense to shore up their frontcourt.

Gafford is 6-10 and solidly built; he is listed at 234 pounds but said this week he has put on nine pounds of muscle since the start of the season.

Dallas should be salivating over his lob potential when paired with Doncic.

Washington, the No. 12 pick of the 2019 draft, played at Frisco Lone Star High School before transferring to Finlay Prep in Nevada. He will fortify the Mavericks at power forward and small forward.

Williams failed to make the impact at power forward that Dallas hoped when it acquired him from Boston in a sign-and-trade, while Derrick Jones Jr. has been a surprise starter at small forward, despite signing with Dallas on a veteran-minimum deal.

Ava Wallace of The Washington Post contributed to this article.



