Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justices membership meeting Saturday

The Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justices' annual membership meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on February 10th at Unitarian Universalist Church, 1818 Reservoir Road, in Little Rock.

The coalition is a non-profit, voluntary association of individuals and organizations who support a vision of harmony with the earth and all people through education, dialogue and action. Its three areas of focus are peace and nonviolence; social justice and equality; and ecology care of the Earth.

The meeting is open to the public, and an evening meal will be served at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a potluck dish to share.

Kwami Abdul-Bey will be the keynote speaker. Abdul-Bey serves as a board member and co-chairman of the Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Monument project, which features historic monuments established at the sites of lynchings in Arkansas.

There also will be an interactive awards segment recognizing special achievements of individuals and agencies. Scharmel Roussel, executive director of the Arkansas Power and Light program, will receive the "Peace Activist of the Year " award, and Interfaith Center of Arkansas will be recognized as "Peace Partner of the Year." Three other nominees for Peace Partner also will be recognized: Amnesty International Club at Pulaski Academy; the Arkansas Chapter of Mom's Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; and the Arkansas Culture and Dialog Center.

Additional information is available at www.arpeaceandjustice.org, or by contacting John Coffin at 501-952-8181 or joticof@aol.com.