Case argued for states’ taking Trump off ballot





WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court justices voiced skepticism Thursday about Colorado's challenge to former President Donald Trump's eligibility to hold office again as a result of his conduct in trying to subvert the 2020 election.

Not since Bush v. Gore, the 2000 decision that handed the presidency to George W. Bush, has the Supreme Court assumed such a direct role in a presidential contest.

The ruling is likely to resolve not only whether Trump may appear on the Colorado primary ballot but also whether he is eligible to run in the general election. Indeed, the decision in the Colorado case will almost certainly apply to any other state where Trump's eligibility to run has been challenged, including Maine, where the state's top elections official ruled he should be excluded from the ballot.

There was very little discussion of the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol or of Trump's role in it. Questioning from a majority of justices raised the issue of whether candidates may be disqualified before Congress first enacts legislation allowing them to do so.

Some justices also explored two other arguments: that the post-Civil War prohibition at issue, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, bars candidates from holding office, as opposed to running for it, and that the president is not among the officials to whom the provision applies.

Chief Justice John Roberts asked a series of questions on whether the 14th Amendment was not meant to permit individual states to determine whether a candidate was ineligible.

"The whole point of the 14th Amendment was to restrict state power, right?" he asked, adding that the challengers' contrary argument was "a position that is at war with the whole thrust of the 14th Amendment."

Roberts noted that the challengers' position would have empowered the former Confederate states to determine whether candidates were disqualified from holding federal office. The 14th Amendment was adopted to constrain states' rights and empower the federal government, the chief justice said, and it would be "the last place that you'd look for authorization for the states, including Confederate states, to enforce -- implicitly authorize to enforce -- the presidential election process."

Justice Elena Kagan, a liberal, also expressed concern about granting individual states too much power over national elections.

"I think that the question that you have to confront is why a single state should decide who gets to be president of the United States," she told Jason Murray, a lawyer for the Colorado voters challenging Trump's eligibility. She added, "Why should a single state have the ability to make this determination not only for their own citizens but for the rest of the nation?"

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, another liberal, said she doubted that the drafters of Section 3 intended to create "disuniformity in this way, where we have elections pending and different states suddenly saying, you're eligible, you're not."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh reviewed what he said was the relevant history and concluded that "Congress has the authority here, not the states."

He added that the challengers' position -- that Trump may not be on the ballot -- was in tension with democratic principles, especially given the provision's indeterminate quality.

"In trying to figure out what Section 3 means and kind of to the extent it's elusive language or vague language," he said, "what about the idea that we should think about democracy, think about the right of the people to elect candidates of their choice, of letting the people decide? Because your position has the effect of disenfranchising voters to a significant degree."

Murray, the challengers' lawyer, said Section 3 was meant to protect democracy.

"The framers of Section 3 knew from painful experience that those who had violently broken their oaths to the Constitution couldn't be trusted to hold power again because they could dismantle our constitutional democracy from within, and so they created a democratic safety valve," he said. "President Trump can go ask Congress to give him amnesty by a two-thirds vote. But, unless he does that, our Constitution protects us from insurrectionists."

Roberts expressed concern that allowing the challenge to Trump's eligibility would prompt other ones.

"Insurrection is a broad, broad term," he said. "And if there's some debate about it, I suppose that will go into the decision and then eventually, what, we would be deciding whether it was an insurrection when one president did something as opposed to when somebody else does something else. And what do we do? Do we wait until near the time of counting the ballots and sort of go through which states are valid and which states aren't?"

He said this was a recipe for chaos.

"I would expect that a goodly number of states will say whoever the Democratic candidate is, you're off the ballot," he said. "For the Republican candidate, you're off the ballot. And it will come down to just a handful of states that are going to decide the presidential election. That's a pretty daunting consequence."

DISQUALIFIED IN COLORADO

Thursday's case arose from a December ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The provision was adopted after the Civil War to bar insurrectionists who had taken an oath to support the Constitution from holding office.

The provision says: "No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress, or elector of president and vice president, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

It adds, "But Congress may, by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability."

A Colorado trial judge ruled that Trump had engaged in insurrection but accepted his argument that Section 3 did not apply to the president or to the office of the presidency.

The Colorado Supreme Court affirmed the first part of the ruling -- that Trump had engaged in an insurrection, including by setting out to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election; trying to alter vote counts; encouraging false groups of competing electors; pressuring the vice president to violate the Constitution; and calling for the march on the Capitol.

But the majority reversed the part of the decision that said Section 3 did not apply to the presidency.

"President Trump asks us to hold," the majority wrote in an unsigned opinion, "that Section 3 disqualifies every oath-breaking insurrectionist except the most powerful one and that it bars oath breakers from virtually every office, both state and federal, except the highest one in the land. Both results are inconsistent with the plain language and history of Section 3."

Trump had attacked the Colorado court's ruling on at least a half-dozen grounds, though the unifying theme is that the election should be decided by the voters.

"The court should put a swift and decisive end to these ballot-disqualification efforts, which threaten to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans and which promise to unleash chaos and bedlam if other state courts and state officials follow Colorado's lead and exclude the likely Republican presidential nominee from their ballots," Trump's brief said.

Trump, speaking to reporters after the proceedings, called the Supreme Court argument "a beautiful thing to watch in many respects," even as he complained about the case being brought in the first place.

"I hope that democracy in this country will continue," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump's primary legal argument in the case, Trump v. Anderson, No. 23-719, was that Section 3 does not apply to him because the president is not among the officials covered by the provision. "The president is not an 'officer of the United States' as that term is used in the Constitution," his brief said.

Trump could be back before the Supreme Court in a matter of days to seek an emergency order to keep his election subversion trial on hold so he can appeal lower-court rulings that he is not immune from criminal charges.

That issue had a brief airing Thursday, when Kavanaugh said a more legally sound approach to disqualifying someone from office is found in a federal criminal statute against insurrection.

Someone prosecuted for insurrection "if convicted, could be or shall be disqualified" from office, Kavanaugh said.

Trump's attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, agreed, but with a caveat: Trump's claim of immunity. "So we would not concede that he can be prosecuted for what he did on January 6th," Mitchell said.

The exchange was largely hypothetical because, while Trump faces criminal charges related to Jan. 6, he has not been charged under the insurrection statute.

The justices heard more than two hours of history-laden arguments in their first case considering Section 3 of the 14th amendment.

Roberts worried that a ruling against Trump would prompt efforts to disqualify other candidates, "and surely some of those will succeed."

Trump's lawyers argue that the amendment can't be used to keep Trump off the ballot for several reasons.

For one thing, they contend the Jan. 6 riot wasn't an insurrection, and even if it was, Trump did not go to the Capitol or join the rioters. The wording of the amendment also excludes the presidency and candidates running for president, they say. Even if they are wrong about all of that, they argue that Congress must pass legislation to reinvigorate Section 3.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor at one point gently mocked part of Mitchell's argument for why Trump is not covered by Section 3. "A bit of a gerrymandered rule, isn't it, designed to benefit only your client?" Sotomayor said.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Liptak of The New York Times and by Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.





Supreme Court justices hear arguments about the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump should be removed from the primary ballot, Thursday in Washington. (AP/Dana Verkouteren)





