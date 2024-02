Marriages

Allyson Metzger, 31, and Lauren Smith, 35, both of Maumelle.

Armando Ruiz Rivera, 28, of Alexander and Michelle Morales Ocampo, 25, of Bryant.

Kervin Dunhoo Sr., 53, and Karen Gordon, 55, both of Little Rock.

Arthur Wheeler, 25, and Cera Marines, 23, both of Cabot.

Divorces

FILED

24-358. Darla Jones v. Robert Jones.

24-361. Lauren Strout v. David Strout.

24-363. Amina Bokankhel v. Evgeni Bokankhel.

24-365. Saul Alexander Jr. v. Lucianne Porter.

GRANTED

23-863. Karen Black v. Aaron Black.

23-1851. Tumarow Morning v. Christopher Cary.

23-3029. Caleb Turner v. Brittany Drennan.

23-3979. Barkley Boyd v. Annastasia Serfaty.