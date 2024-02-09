Florida Gulf Coast women 65, Central Arkansas 43





WOMEN

Florida Gulf Coast 65, Central Arkansas 43

In a matchup of the top two teams in the ASUN women's standings, Florida Gulf Coast handled the University of Central on Thursday night at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

UCA (16-7, 8-2 ASUN) was held in check for all four quarters, never scoring more than 11 points in a quarter.

The Sugar Bears and Eagles (20-4, 10-0) each shot 42% from the field, but UCA attempted 15 less shots due to 25 turnovers and Florida Gulf Coast collecting 14 offensive rebounds.

Florida Gulf Coast scored 30 points off UCA's turnovers, while allowing 12 points on its 18 turnovers. The Eagles won the rebounding battle 36-21.

Jade Upshaw led UCA with 14 points, while Bree Stephens had a season-high 12 points. Kinley Fisher and Randrea Wright were both kept quiet, scoring four and two points, respectively.

Florida Gulf Coast was led by Uju Ezeudu, who had 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.



