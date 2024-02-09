Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Paul Barron, 37, of 13915 Hogeye Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of instruments of crime, theft of property, second-degree criminal mischief and a parole violation. Barron was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Noble Bausley, 36, of 2000 N. 29th St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Bausley was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Ivan Nunez-Garcia, 31, of 1456 N. Cog Hill Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Nunez-Garcia was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Michael Brown, 38, of 182 Main St. in Winslow, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Brown was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.