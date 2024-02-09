Games of the Night

BOYS

PINE BLUFF AT BENTON

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Panther Arena, Benton

RECORDS Pine Bluff 17-5, 10-2 5A-South; Benton 22-4, 12-0 5A-South

WHY THE INTRIGUE Today represents the start of an important two-game stretch for Benton. The Panthers will also host Lake Hamilton, which is tied for second with Pine Bluff in the conference, on Tuesday. The league championship race will be much clearer by the middle of next week, maybe.

NOTEWORTHY Benton went on the road to beat Pine Bluff 66-57 on Jan. 9. Terrion Burgess had 25 points and Harrison Pickett scored 16 points for the Panthers. ... Pine Bluff has won five straight games since losing at Lake Hamilton on Jan. 23. ... Both teams are ranked among the top three in Class 5A. Benton is No. 1, while Pine Bluff is No. 3. ... Three of the final four regular-season games for the Zebras are away from home.

OTHER BIG GAMES North Little Rock at Jonesboro, Russellville at Alma, Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Parkview, Van Buren at Mountain Home, Hackett at Charleston, Mountainburg at Mansfield

GIRLS

MOUNTAINBURG AT MANSFIELD

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Gymnasium, Mansfield

RECORDS Mountainburg 21-2, 10-1 2A-4; Mansfield 23-0, 11-0

WHY THE INTRIGUE This latest matchup between the two will decide the 2A-4 champion. Mansfield hasn't lost a game at home all season, and Mountainburg has won all but one of its games on the road. Mansfield did win 70-33 last season when the teams played at Tiger Gymnasium.

NOTEWORTHY It will be the final regular-season game for both teams. ... Mansfield is riding a 23-game winning streak and hasn't lost since dropping a 50-30 decision to Mount Vernon-Enola during last season's Class 2A state tournament. ... Mountainburg lost the first meeting between the two 67-44 on Jan. 19. That setback stopped the Lady Dragons' 15-game win streak. ... The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

OTHER BIG GAMES Little Rock Central at Cabot, Nettleton at West Memphis, Hot Springs Lakeside at Sheridan, Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge, Morrilton at Dardanelle, Star City at Watson Chapel