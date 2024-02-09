Dominic Choi, associate chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, will be the first Asian American to head the agency when he begins his role as interim chief while officials spend the next six to nine months searching for a permanent replacement to head up the department.

Mason Herring, a 39-year-old Houston lawyer, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years on probation for drugging his wife's drinks with a drug that contains misoprostol, a medicine used to induce an abortion.

Maison Des Champs, 24, a rock climber that bills himself as "The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man," was arrested one count of felony destruction of personal property and conspiracy to destroy property, a gross misdemeanor, for scaling the exterior of the 366-foot-tall Sphere in Las Vegas, police said.

Henry Muntzer, 55, an appliance store owner of Dillon, Mont., was found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and civil disorder, both felonies, and guilty of four misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot of the U.S. Capitol that interrupted certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote.

Gabrielle Wolohojian, 63, Massachusetts Appeals Court associate justice, was nominated for an open seat on the state's Supreme Judicial Court by Gov. Maura Healey, her former romantic partner with whom she shared a home for several years.

Darryl Doles, 53, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2021 rampage in which he attacked a security guard with a piece of lumber and struck two Korean sisters with a cinder block at Asian American owned liquor stores, prosecutors said.

John Mazurek, 30, of Atlanta, was arrested on a count of first-degree arson in connection with the July 1 attack in which eight police motorcycles parked in a precinct's parking deck were torched, Police Chief Darin Schierbaum announced.

Andrew Howard of Frankfort, Mich., was convicted of tampering and vandalism for shoveling sand so the Platte River in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore would be diverted into one of the Great Lakes.

Andreas Knieriem, director of the Berlin Zoo, said an autopsy showed that "multiple age-related changes" caused the death of Ingo, a 75-year-old flamingo that lived at the German facility since 1955.