Jacksonville men 59, Central Arkansas 55

Today at 2:01 a.m.

by Sam Lane

MEN

Jacksonville 59, Central Arkansas 55

After leading for more than 20 minutes, the University of Central Arkansas fell behind in the second half and never recovered against last-place Jacksonville on Thursday night at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Bears (8-18, 4-6 ASUN) leaned on their defense in the first half, holding the Dolphins (12-12- 3-7) to 32.3% shooting from the field and 16.7% on three-pointers to take a 28-24 halftime lead.

But Jacksonville scored seven of the first nine points in the second half to take a 31-30 lead.

Jacksonville's lead never grew to more than seven points, but UCA was unable to put together enough stops to overcome the deficit.

In his first career start, Javion Guy-King scored 16 points to lead UCA. Fellow freshman Tucker Anderson added 12 points.

Robert McCray hit four three-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Jacksonville.