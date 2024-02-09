Justin Timberlake sets Dec. 10 show at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena

Singer-actor-entertainer Justin Timberlake is adding 15 shows in the second leg of his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour, including a show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets -- $59-$254 plus service charges with a limit of six tickets per household -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com.

Timberlake will be touring in support of his new album, "Everything I Thought It Was," due out March 15 on RCA Records, including the single,"Selfish," currently available.

Leg two of the tour kicks off in Brooklyn on Oct. 7 and includes a performance in Timberlake's hometown of Memphis, Tenn., with shows in Toronto; Chicago; Atlanta; Montreal; Detroit; Orlando, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; Louisville, Ky.; Dallas; Nashville; and Pittsburgh before wrapping up Dec. 16 in Indianapolis.

For information on VIP packages, visit vipnation.com.