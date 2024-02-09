LIVE! A Music Calendar: Portugal. The Man announces summer show at The Momentary in Bentonville

Lost among last week's big name announcements for FreshGrass at The Momentary was a pretty fun summer show. Portugal. The Man will perform July 6 at the Bentonville art gallery and music venue. The rock 'n' roll band announced a summer tour on Tuesday and shared a new video for their song "Grim Generation."

All 2024 live dates come in celebration of the band's most recent album – "Chris Black Changed My Life" -- which was released in June 2023. The album's title pays homage to the band's late friend and honorary band member, Chris Black.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. today for the July 6 show at The Momentary. Prices are $48 general admission, $38 for members and $30 for students. Premium are $160-$200.

ELSEWHERE

Fayetteville Town Center -- Arkansas Gospel Chorale, 3 p.m. and Akeem Kemp, Michael Fields Jr., Branjae Jackson, Lyfe Jennings and Young Joc, 7 p.m. Saturday.

Juke Joint in the Pryor Center -- Sav Madigan (The Accidentals), 6 p.m. today in Fayetteville.

TempleLive -- Tracy Byrd and Midnight South, 7 p.m. today in Fort Smith.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy hour with Full House, 6 p.m. and The Emo Night Tour, 9 p.m. today; Bob Marley's 79th Birthday Bash with Rochelle Bradshaw, The Irie Lions, Butterfly, Patti Steel, Jeff Kearney and DJ Hod-I, 7 p.m. Saturday; King Cabbage, 7:30 p.m. Monday; Lettuce, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Good Vibrations -- Benefit show with 90lb Wrench, JP The Rockstar, William Alexander and more 7 p.m. Saturday in Rogers.

Boar's Nest -- Dead Horse Mountain Band, 9 p.m. Saturday in Rogers.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Pretty Big Deal, 8 p.m. today; Flannigan's Right Hook (proceeds to KOBV), 7 p.m. Saturday; Songwriters in the Round with Jasper Logan, Auralai, Ciavash Zaifi and Randall Shreve, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in Bentonville.

The Medium -- Mixtape Music Series with Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14 in Springdale.

Hero's -- Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. today; Dirty Valentines, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

