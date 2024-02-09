NASA lifts climate satellite to polar orbitTennessee advances fire-alarm proposalJudge denies Navarro’s bid to evade jailN.Y. train cars hauling plastic, oil derail





NASA lifts climate satellite to polar orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA's newest climate satellite rocketed into orbit Thursday to survey the world's oceans and atmosphere in never-before-seen detail.

SpaceX launched the Pace satellite on its $948 million mission before dawn, with the Falcon rocket heading south over the Atlantic to achieve a rare polar orbit.

The satellite will spend at least three years studying the oceans from 420 miles up, as well as the atmosphere. It will scan the globe daily with two of its scientific instruments. A third instrument will take monthly measurements.

The observations will help scientists improve hurricane and other severe weather forecasts, detail Earth's changes as temperatures rise and better predict when harmful algae blooms will happen.

NASA already has more than two dozen Earth-observing satellites and instruments in orbit. But Pace should give better insights into how atmospheric aerosols like pollutants and volcanic ash and sea life like algae and plankton interact with each other.

Current Earth-observing satellites can see in seven or eight colors, said project scientist Jeremy Werdell. Pace -- short for Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, Ocean Ecosystem --will see in 200 colors that will allow scientists to identify the types of algae in the sea and particles in the air.

Scientists expect to start getting data in one to two months.

Tennessee advances fire-alarm proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Legislation requiring that schools determine the cause of a fire alarm being triggered before instructing children leave a classroom was advanced unanimously Thursday by the Tennessee House.

The proposal is in response to a Nashville elementary school shooting where a shooter killed six people including three children last year.

Smoke from the shooter's weapon triggered the school's fire alarm, but some students and teachers were unaware what was going on when they heard it. This confusion ultimately led to the death of third grader William Kinney, who had been designated as line leader for his class that day and was the first to collide with the shooter in a hallway while helping students out of the classroom.

According to the legislation, all public and private schools would be required to develop a policy that would direct school employees on how to respond to a fire alarm being activated due to an active shooter. Those plans would need to be ready to be implemented by July 1.

The proposal must now clear the Senate, where Republican leaders say they expect the bill to succeed.

Judge denies Navarro's bid to evade jail

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge Thursday denied Trump White House official Peter Navarro's bid to remain out of prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction for refusing to cooperate with an investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro was sentenced last month to four months behind bars after being found guilty of defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Jan. 6 Committee.

He had asked to be free while he fights that conviction in higher courts. But U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied that request, saying Navarro must report to serve his sentence on the date ordered by the Bureau of Prisons, unless the federal appeals court steps in to block Mehta's order.

An attorney for Navarro didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Navarro served as a White House trade adviser under President Donald Trump.

Navarro has said he couldn't cooperate with the committee because Trump had invoked executive privilege. The judge barred him from making that argument at trial, however, finding that he didn't show Trump had actually invoked it.

N.Y. train cars hauling plastic, oil derail

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. -- Ten cars of a cargo train carrying plastic pellets and cooking oil derailed in upstate New York, with two ending up in a river, authorities said.

The cars, part of a 94-car train operated by Berkshire & Eastern Railroad, derailed about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the village of Valley Falls.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved, Tom Ciuba, a spokesperson for the railroad, said early Thursday.

"Two of the railcars have fallen into the Hoosic River -- with one leaking a small amount of cooking oil and another leaking a small amount of plastic resin," he said in an email.

"Contractors are on site to fully respond to the incident, and rerailing of the cars should take several hours," Ciuba said. "A thorough investigation into the cause is also underway."

Part of a state route in the area was closed, county authorities said.

New York environmental commissioner Basil Seggos said on social media from the scene early Thursday the situation had been stabilized and efforts had shifted to recovery of the derailed cars.

Norfolk Southern locomotives powered the train, but that company was otherwise not involved, their spokesman said.









Weighted plastic pellets float around two freight train cars that landed in the Hoosic River Thursday, following a derailment the night before, along Route 67 in Valley Falls, N.Y. (AP/The Albany Times Union/Will Waldron)





