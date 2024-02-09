Rappers say Walmart

kept cereal off shelf

Rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart and food manufacturer Post Consumer Brands, accusing the companies of deliberately keeping their cereal product from customers to hinder its success.

A lawsuit filed by the duo Tuesday alleged that both companies acted in a "diabolical" and "underhanded" manner by "hiding" boxes of "Snoop Cereal" in stockrooms, coding the product "to not be put out on store shelves." This, in turn, prevented Snoop Dogg and Master P from profiting off the cereal sales, the lawsuit said.

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, and Master P, real name Percy Miller, created their food label, Broadus Foods, in 2022.

Kelly Hellbusch, a spokesperson for Walmart, said in a statement that the company had a "strong history of supporting entrepreneurs" and that "many factors affect the sales of any given product." The supermarket said it would "respond as appropriate with the Court once we are served with the complaint."

The lawsuit also alleged that online, Walmart "hiked the price" of the cereal to more than $10 a box.

Long-term mortgage

rate sees slight rise

LOS ANGELES -- The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged higher this week, reflecting a recent uptick in the 10-year Treasury yield.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose from last week's 6.63% to 6.64%, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.12%.

The move echoes an increase this week in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. The yield moved above 4% this week as bond traders reacted to the government's January's jobs report. The surprisingly strong report stoked worries that it could persuade the Federal Reserve to wait longer before it begins cutting interest rates.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, fell this week, pulling the average rate down from last week's 5.94% to 5.90%. A year ago it averaged 5.25%, Freddie Mac said.

The cost of financing a home has been mostly easing since late October, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hit 7.79%.

Gain of 29.16 brings

state index to 957.89

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 957.89, up 29.16 points.

"Equities closed moderately unchanged as the S&P 500 briefly traded above 5,000 near the market close ahead of [Consumer Price Index] revisions expected [today] which may confirm recent inflation data," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.