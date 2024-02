Jacksonville police on Friday identified a man killed in a hit-and-run on John Harden Drive last week.

Officers responding to a report of a fatal collision around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 2 located James Goodman, 26, of Jacksonville lying dead in the road in the 5500 block of John Harden Drive, a police news release states.

Police think the vehicle involved was a white Chevrolet with damage on its front end, the release states.