Possible tornado spotted in Saline County

The National Weather Service Little Rock on Friday night identified a possible tornado near East End, about 16 miles east of Benton, that brought reports of tree and power line damage, a social media post from the forecasting agency states.

The post shared a photo of a conical cloud towering over a row of trees and houses and stated that it was of a possible tornado that formed near East End around 6:53 p.m.

While it notes that there is no visible contact with the ground in the photo, there have been reports of damage to trees and power lines in the area. A crew from the weather service would be dispatched Saturday to survey the damage, another post states.

A power-outage tracking website operated by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas showed 1,385 customers in Saline County, where East End is located, without power starting at 6:58 p.m. Friday.

The photo, taken by Stephen Freeman, was first posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by KARK meteorologist Julianna Cullen. The weather service reposted Cullen's post.

The possible twister stemmed from a line of storms that triggered a tornado warning in the area of East End, England and Wrightsville until about 7:15 p.m. Friday, other posts from the weather service state.